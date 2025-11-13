Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Romania, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to secure a top-two finish and keep alive their hopes of direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia-Herzegovina host playoff-chasing Romania at Bilino Polje Stadium on Saturday.

While the Dragons still aim to overtake Austria for Group H’s automatic spot, that may prove a tall order for the visitors, who might instead be targeting a win to leapfrog their second-placed hosts.

Match preview

Failing to win their last two qualifying outings has left Bosnia walking a tightrope, as the Dragons fight to stay in contention for a direct ticket while avoiding a slip to third.

After winning their first four games of the campaign, a 2-1 defeat to Austria saw Sergej Barbarez’s men surrender top spot on goal difference, while a 2-2 draw in Cyprus last time out extended the gap to the summit to two points.

Meanwhile, Austria’s 1-0 defeat in Bucharest afterwards revived Bosnia’s hopes of automatic qualification, though their position remains delicate, with Romania breathing down the Dragons’s neck just three points behind.

With the stakes high, three points here and a slip-up for the group leaders in their clash with Cyprus would place the Dragons in the driving seat heading into a potential decider with Austria four days later.

However, optimism will be tempered among the home fans, as Bosnia have won just two of their last nine matches on their own soil, losing six in that run and drawing once.

A stoppage-time strike from Virgil-Eugen Ghita handed Romania a 1-0 win over Austria in October, keeping their qualification hopes alive, though the playoffs appear a more realistic route.

The Tricolours sit five points adrift of Austria with two games to go, and while victory would lift them above Bosnia, defeat would end hopes of reaching their first World Cup since 1998.

Confidence remains high in Mircea Lucescu’s camp, having won nine of their last twelve competitive outings, including eight victories in eleven since the veteran coach’s return to the national team after 38 years.

However, their recent away record casts some doubt, with Romania failing to record victory in their last two matches on the road (D1, L1).

That said, both sides have met seven times in competitive action; the Tricolours have won four, and Bosnia claimed victory in the other three, so this contest remains delicately poised.

Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





W



W



W



W



L



D





Bosnia-Herzegovina form (all competitions):





W



L



W



L



D



W





Romania World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





L



W



L



W



D



W





Romania form (all competitions):





L



W



L



D



W



W





Team News

Bosnia will be without centre-back Nihad Mujakic and midfielder Ivan Sunjic, with both suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Atalanta full-back Sead Kolasinac returns to the squad after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, providing a timely boost in defence.

Captain Edin Dzeko will once again lead the line, and the 39-year-old will look to add to his record tally of 71 international goals.

For Romania, Andrei Burca misses out through suspension, while his defensive partner Mihai Popescu is sidelined with injury.

That could see the match-winner against Austria Ghita, step into the heart of defence alongside Bogdan Racovitan, with Lisav Eissat likely to remain on the bench due to limited experience.

PSV Eindhoven’s Dennis Man will be key in attack, expected to trouble the flanks, while Daniel Birligea should continue as the central striker, supported by Valentin Mihaila.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasijl; Muharemovic, Katic, Hadzikadunic, Dedic; Tahirovic, Gigovic, Memic; Alajbegovic, Dzeko, Bajraktarevic

Romania possible starting lineup:

Radu; Ratiu, Ghita, Racovitan, Chipciu; I Hagi, M Marin, Tanase; D Man, Birligea, Mihaila

We say: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 Romania

This promises to be a tense affair, though, given that each of the last seven competitive meetings has produced a winner, Bosnia may just have the edge at home and could take maximum points here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email