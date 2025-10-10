Sports Mole previews Sunday's international friendly between Malta and Bosnia-Herzegovina, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Malta will be looking to bounce back from a four-goal defeat to the Netherlands when they welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina to Ta' Qali National Stadium for a friendly on Sunday night.

The Reds suffered a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Thursday, while Bosnia-Herzegovina continued their Group H campaign with a 2-2 draw against Cyprus.

Match preview

Malta have only picked up two points from their six Group G matches during their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, which has left them bottom of the section, some eight points from second-placed Poland.

Emilio De Leo's side will enter this match off the back of a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands, but they have managed to draw two of their last four competitive games, sharing the points with Lithuania home and away.

Malta recorded a 3-1 victory over San Marino in their last friendly game last month, meanwhile, but the national team are without a competitive victory since beating Moldova in the Nations League a year ago.

The Reds have once again failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but there are some talented youngsters coming through, which will give the supporters hope for the future.

Malta have tackled Bosnia-Herzegovina on four previous occasions, and they won their first match-up in 1999, but each of the last three meetings have been won by the latter, including a 1-0 success in their last game in June 2007.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Cyprus on Thursday, with the result leaving them the team in second spot in their 2026 World Cup qualification section.

Sergej Barbarez's side have a record of four wins, one draw and one defeat from their six matches in Group H to occupy second, two points behind the leaders Austria and six points ahead of third-placed Romania.

The Dragons have only ever featured in the finals of one World Cup, taking part in the 2014 edition of the tournament, when they were knocked out in the group stage.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have never qualified for the finals of a European Championship, though, so they were absent from the 2024 tournament, losing in the semi-finals of the playoffs to Ukraine.

The Dragons will conclude their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign against Romania and Austria in November, and they are currently in a strong position to claim a top-two spot in Group H.

Malta International Friendlies form:

DDLLWW

Malta form (all competitions):

LDLDWL

Bosnia-Herzegovina International Friendlies form:

LLWLLL

Bosnia-Herzegovina form (all competitions):

WWLWLD

Team News

Malta head coach De Leo will make changes to his starting side following the clash with Netherlands.

Jodi Jones, who plays his club football for Notts County, is set to be introduced in the final third of the field, while there could be a spot at right-back for Jean Borg.

De Leo is likely to again name Joseph Mbong and Teddy Teuma in his starting side, while the captain Matthew Guillaumier is set to continue in the middle of midfield for the home side.

James Carragher will again be a notable absentee for Malta, with the Wigan Athletic defender out through injury.

As for Bosnia-Herzegovina, head coach Barbarez is set to make a number of changes to his starting side following the 2-2 draw with Cyprus last time out.

Squad players are set to be given opportunities to make their mark, including Samed Bazdar, with the striker bidding to add to the one goal that he has scored for the national side.

Kerim Alajbegovic has scored once in two caps for Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the 18-year-old is also expected to be among the starters in Sunday's international friendly.

There could also be a debut between the sticks for Osman Hadzikic.

Malta possible starting lineup:

Bonello; J Borg, Shaw, Pepe, Camenzuli; Guillaumier, Satariano; J Mbong, Teuma, Jones; I Cardona

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Hadzikic; Dedic, Katic, Kospo, Mujakic; Menalo, Tahirovic; Memic, Gigovic, Alajbegovic; Bazdar

We say: Malta 1-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina are set to make a number of changes to their starting side on Sunday, and we are expecting it to be a close match against a Malta side that had positive moments against the Netherlands, but the visitors should be able to claim the win.

