Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Malta and Netherlands, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to cement their spot at the top of Group G, the Netherlands will visit Malta in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

After a slightly shaky performance in September, the Oranje now aim to kickstart their campaign by beating a team they hit for eight back in March.

Match preview

Clear favourites to book an automatic spot at World Cup 2026 by finishing first in Group G, the Netherlands not only dropped their first points of the campaign last month, but they then came close to suffering a major embarrassment.

After starting with back-to-back wins, Ronald Koeman's men were held to a 1-1 home draw by Poland, before visiting Kaunas to meet long-shot outsiders Lithuania.

Against opponents ranked 145th in the world, the Netherlands somehow fumbled a two-goal lead on a night that Memphis Depay's 51st international strike had made him his country's outright top scorer.

Quinten Timber later added a second goal from close range, but a worrying collapse ensued before Depay struck again in the 64th minute.

Having survived that unlikely scare, the Oranje secured maximum points to stay top of the group - albeit only on goal difference ahead of Poland, who have played one game more.

Third-placed Finland are not entirely out of the equation either, but Dutch wins in midweek and at the weekend - when they will welcome the Finns to Amsterdam - would go a long way towards sealing a spot at next year's finals.

Depay was also twice on target when the Netherlands met Malta earlier this year, as the hosts showed no mercy to Group G's minnows in Groningen.

Three goals down within 20 minutes, Emilio De Leo's side could not live with such incisive opponents, and they ultimately succumbed to an 8-0 defeat.

The Reds' only points so far have come from a pair of draws against Lithuania, who they will battle with to avoid finishing bottom of the heap.

A few days after last month's 1-1 stalemate in Kaunas, Malta went on to beat San Marino 3-1 in a friendly, but they must now host one of Europe's top nations.

History will not be on their side: in six previous games against the Netherlands, they have lost on each occasion while conceding an average of five goals.

Ranked 166 by FIFA, the Mediterranean island may have picked up some positive results in recent years, but it will surely be a case of damage limitation on Thursday evening.

Malta World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L D L D

Malta form (all competitions):

L L D L D W

Netherlands World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W D W

Netherlands form (all competitions):

D L W W D W

Team News

Never afraid to be ruthless, Koeman has dropped several familiar figures from his Netherlands squad for this week's World Cup qualifiers: Matthijs de Ligt, Sem Steijn and Noa Lang all miss out.

Teun Koopmeiners, Jorrel Hato and Crysencio Summerville - plus Sunderland pair Brian Brobbey and Lutsharel Geertruida - are also considered surplus to requirements, but Burnley left-back Quilindschy Hartman and Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong have been recalled.

AZ Alkmaar striker Mexx Meerdink was handed a first call-up due to fitness concerns over Depay and Wout Weghorst, both of whom will still travel to Malta, though he has since had to withdraw.

In 27 substitute appearances, Donyell Malen has scored 10 times for his country - a national record - but the Aston Villa forward may now have to start.

Whoever features up front should be supported by Cody Gakpo, whose clubmate Ryan Gravenberch could play alongside Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders in a three-man midfield.

While the visitors have a vast playing pool to pick from, Malta's main man is experienced Reims midfielder Teddy Teuma, now back in the fold after missing last month's camp.

Matthew Guillaumier is also available after serving a one-game ban, while Jake Azzopardi - who was facing a suspension for being sent off against Lithuania - has been dropped.

Saint-Etienne striker Irvin Cardona will vie with the Mbong brothers and Notts County's Jodi Jones for selection up front.

Malta possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Muscat, Pepe, Shaw, J. Borg, Camenzuli; J. Mbong, Teuma, Guillaumier, Satariano; P. Mbong

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Simons, Malen, Gakpo

We say: Malta 0-5 Netherlands

Matching their average scoreline against Malta, the Netherlands should cruise to another straightforward victory at Ta' Qali National Stadium.

Warming up for a weekend clash with Finland, the Oranje are set to build a big lead before stepping off the gas.

