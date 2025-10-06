Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Cyprus and Bosnia-Herzegovina, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Anything other than a win for hosts Cyprus against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday at AEK Arena would end their slim hopes of qualifying for World Cup 2026.

The home team are fourth in their qualification group with four points, eight points behind the first-placed visitors and second-placed Austria, but they will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose given they will have just two games left to play.

Match preview

Cyprus held Romania to a 2-2 stalemate on September 9 in their most recent group game, and they should be credited for overturning a 2-0 deficit while also preventing their opponents from producing a single shot on target in the second half.

Head coach Apostolos Mantzios will hope that his side can improve at the back on Thursday given they have not kept a clean sheet in five games, conceding two goals in four of those matches.

The hosts' two goals against Romania were the only time the nation managed to score in three fixtures, and they netted just three times in their first four group outings.

Mantzios's team have never reached the group stage of any World Cup, and they have been beaten in 97 of their 129 qualifying matches.

Cyprus are winless in five - a loss on Thursday would be their fourth in six - though they have won two and drawn one of their last three at home.

Bosnia-Herzegovina were beaten 2-1 by Austria on September 9 in their last qualifying match, and the defeat could prove costly given Austria have played a game fewer and a second-placed finish would only place them into a playoff tie for a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

The visitors did win 6-0 against San Marino on September 6 in their prior group match, but they only scored five times in their other four games.

Zmajevi triumphed 2-1 in the reverse fixture against Cyprus in March, and they also emerged as winners in two of their previous three encounters with their opponents.

Boss Sergej Barbarez had not experienced a defeat in the five competitive games that he took charge of prior to his side's clash against Austria, overseeing four victories.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have won both of their away outings in their group, but they have lost six, drawn one and won just two of their nine most recent matches on their travels in all competitions.

Team News

Cyprus midfielder Charalampos Charalampous started from the bench against Romania but came on to score, so perhaps he will be trusted to start on Thursday.

Winger Loizos Loizou also netted in that game, and he can be expected to flank number nine Ioannis Pittas.

Centre-backs Christos Sielis and Konstantinos Laifis may be tasked with shielding goalkeeper Joel Mall.

As for Bosnia-Herzegovina, leading scorer Edin Dzeko is still going strong despite being 39, and he will lead the line alongside Haris Tabakovic.

In the middle of the pitch, expect Ivan Sunjic and Benjamin Tahirovic to appear together in their side's double pivot.

The visitors have often utilised a four-man defence, with Nikola Katic and Tarik Muharemovic candidates to feature in the heart of the backline.

Cyprus possible starting lineup:

Mall; Shikkis, Sielis, Laifis, Pileas; Kousoulos, Charalampous; Loizou, Kyriakou, Tzionis; Pittas

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Mujakic; Memic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Gigovic; Dzeko, Tabakovic

We say: Cyprus 0-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Neither side have been particularly productive in the final third, so supporters of both nations should not expect an entertaining clash at AEK Arena.

Considering the poor form of Cyprus, as well as Bosnia-Herzegovina's strong record in recent matches, there is no reason to doubt the visitors' capacity to win on Thursday.

