Manchester United and Crystal Palace are reportedly monitoring the situation of Jobe Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund ahead of 2026.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The 20-year-old has endured a difficult start to life at Signal Iduna Park since a switch from newly-promoted Sunderland over the summer.

Bellingham has started just two Bundesliga matches, making six league appearances overall and managing only 186 minutes of top-flight action.

With Dortmund's unbeaten run stretching back six months, head coach Niko Kovac is not in the mood for experimentation or changing a winning formula.

This has led to the frustration from Bellingham and supposedly his father Mark Bellingham, who plays a big advisory role in the youngster's career.

Man United, Palace monitoring Dortmund's Bellingham?

According to TEAMtalk, a pair of Premier League clubs are circling around the talents of the Englishman ahead of the 2026 transfer windows.

The report claims that both Manchester United and Crystal Palace are closely monitoring the situation of the out-of-favour Bellingham in Germany.

It is understood that the Red Devils and FA Cup winners Palace were keen on securing the services of the 20-year-old during the summer window.

A move to the Theatre of Dreams or Selhurst Park failed to materialise, though, with the midfielder following in the footsteps of old brother Jude Bellingham to Dortmund.

Signing for a fee of £26m on a contract until June 2030 just months ago, Bellingham will not be available on the cheap anytime soon.

Wrong choice for Jobe?

After forming an integral part of Sunderland's promotion to the Premier League last campaign, his almost-inevitable move away in the summer was a crucial one.

It was of the utmost importance that the 20-year-old's new employers would guarantee him game time, allowing him to develop his game at the top level.

Borussia Dortmund are certainly operating at the summit of the European game at the moment, although head coach Kovac is currently keeping Bellingham on the bench.