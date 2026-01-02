Bolton Wanderers vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 02 Jan 2026 21:54

Separated by ten points and 13 places in League One, Bolton Wanderers welcome Northampton Town to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides started the New Year with draws, the Wanderers drew 1-1 with Doncaster Rovers, while Northampton played out a goalless draw against Stockport County.

Match preview

Steven Schumacher’s Bolton Wanderers ended 2025 with mixed results, suffering two defeats either side of a victory, before starting the year with a point against Doncaster.

Despite their recent inconsistency, the hosts remain firmly in the League One play-off picture and currently sit inside the top six.

After 23 league matches, Bolton have recorded ten wins, eight draws and five defeats, putting them in a strong position as they aim to avoid narrowly missing out on the top six again after finishing eighth last season.

A first win of the calendar year would lift Schumacher's side to 41 points, potentially just three points off the top two.

Wanderers may also fancy their chances against Sunday’s visitors, as they boast the second-best defensive record in the division while facing one of League One’s lowest-scoring sides.

© Imago

Northampton Town, meanwhile, have struggled to build on last season’s campaign and currently find themselves in the same league position they finished the last campaign.

Their inconsistent form over the festive period has seen the Cobblers slip to 19th in the league, just a point above the dreaded drop zone.

As mentioned, their lack of attacking threat has halted their progress, with their 22 goals scored the second-lowest total in the third tier.

If Kevin Nolan's side are to improve their goal scoring form and run away from home, a first win of 2026 would put four points between themselves and the relegation zone.

The sides have already met this season, which may give Northampton some confidence, having secured a 2-0 home victory back in September.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W W L W L D

Northampton Town League One form:

D L W L L D

Team News

© Imago

Schumacher has the luxury of naming the same XI once again, after coming away from their last clash with no further injury woes.

However, they will be without long-term absentee John McAtee who remains unavailable.

Substitute Kyle Dempsey scored after coming off the bench last time out and could push for a start in this one.

As for Northampton Town, their New Year's Day encounter brought no further injury concerns.

Ethan Wheatley, however, is likely to miss out again after being forced off in the first half against Huddersfield Town.

Cameron McGeehan is also unavailable, with a hamstring injury keeping him out.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Christie, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Erhahon; Cozier-Duberry, Dempsey, Gale; Forss

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Guinness-Walker, Wormleighton, Thorniley, Guthrie; List, Taylor, Swyer, Burroughs; Edwards, Eaves

We say: Bolton Wanderers 3-1 Northampton Town

With one of the best defensive units taking on one of the lowest scorers in League One, we see this one going one way. We expect Bolton Wanderers to claim their first win of the New Year and move closer to the division's top two.

