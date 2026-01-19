Champions League Gameweek 7
Bodo/Glimt
Jan 20, 2026 5.45pm
Aspmyra Stadion
Man City

Team News: Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs


Bodo/Glimt will look to pull off an upset and secure the first victory of their Champions League campaign when they host Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

The hosts have recorded three wins and three draws from their first six league phase fixtures, while the visitors have managed four wins, one draw and suffered only one defeat from their six games.

Here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BODO/GLIMT vs. MANCHESTER CITY

BODO/GLIMT

Out: Haitam Aleesami (hamstring), Jostein Gundersen (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge 

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (ankle), John Stones (muscle), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Nico Gonzalez (unspecified), Matheus Nunes (unspecified), Savinho (knock), Bernardo Silva (suspended), Kalvin Phillips (unspecified), Antoine Semenyo (unregistered)

Doubtful: Phil Foden (unspecified), Omar Marmoush (AFCON)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ait-Nouri; Cherki, Reijnders, O'Reilly, Mukasa, Doku; Haaland

