Preview: Real Betis vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 20:51 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 20:59

Getafe will be aiming to avoid a fourth straight defeat in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Real Betis on Sunday night.

The visitors are 10th in the La Liga table, boasting 20 points from their opening 17 matches of the campaign, while the hosts are sixth, two points ahead of seventh-placed Athletic Bilbao.

Match preview

Real Betis will enter Sunday's match off the back of a 2-0 success over Murcia in the Copa del Rey, with Manuel Pellegrini's side booking their spot in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

The Seville outfit were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano in the league last weekend, and they have not actually triumphed in Spain's top flight since a 2-0 success over bitter rivals Sevilla at Estadio Ramon at the end of November.

Pellegrini's team have won six, drawn seven and lost three of their 16 league matches this season to collect 25 points, which has left them in sixth spot in the table.

Real Betis have also impressed in the Europa League this season, picking up 14 points from their six matches to sit fourth in the table, one point off leaders Lyon.

Los Verdiblancos did the double over Getafe in La Liga last term, recording a 2-1 victory on home soil before running out 2-1 winners in the reverse match in Madrid.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe have only actually won one of their last nine matches against Real Betis, which proved to be a 1-0 victory in Seville in May 2023.

The Deep Blue Ones have a record of six wins, two draws and eight defeats from their 16 league matches this season, with 20 points leaving them in 10th spot in the table.

Jose Bordalas's side are on a poor run of form, losing their last three matches in all competitions, including a 3-1 reverse to Burgos in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

Getafe have also lost their last two in the league against Villarreal and Espanyol, with their last success coming at home to Elche at the end of November.

The Deep Blue Ones have picked up nine points from their eight away league matches this season, and they will be facing a Real Betis outfit that have 13 points to show from their eight La Liga games in front of their own supporters.

Real Betis La Liga form:

WDDWLD

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WWLWDW

Getafe La Liga form:

WLLWLL

Getafe form (all competitions):

LWWLLL

Team News

© Imago

Real Betis will be without the services of Cedric Bakambu and Abde Ezzalzouli due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, while Hector Bellerin, Isco, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo and Mateo Flores are injury doubts.

Marc Bartra is expected to feature in the middle of the defence if Llorente is ruled out, while Pablo Fornals is again in line to play in the number 10 spot.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Murcia in the Copa del Rey, with Antony among those set to earn a recall.

As for Getafe, Davinci remains on the sidelines due to a knee injury, but Luis Milla will be back in the side, having been suspended against Espanyol in the league last time out.

Borja Mayoral is expected to earn a recall in the final third of the field, with the former Real Madrid attacker likely to partner Adrian Liso.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field against Burgos in the Copa del Rey, but Alex Sancris should keep his spot in a wide area for the visitors.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ruibal, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Deossa, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Hernandez

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Femenia, Duarte, Djene, Rico; Iglesias, Milla, Arambarri, Sancris; Liso, Mayoral

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Getafe

Getafe are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Betis, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the home side should be able to navigate their way to an important three points.

