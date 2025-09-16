Benfica presidential candidate Joao Noronha Lopes responds to speculation suggesting that he intends to persuade under-fire Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim to return to Portugal.

Lopes is considered as the leading candidate to succeed Rui Costa when Benfica host an election on October 25, and the 59-year-old has already expressed his desire to lure Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva back to his boyhood club next year.

Last Sunday, Lopes was in attendance at the Etihad Stadium as Amorim’s Man United suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to bitter rivals Man City in the Premier League.

Recent reports have claimed that Lopes would be prepared to swap current Benfica boss Bruno Lage with Amorim should he be announced as the new president of the Portuguese giants.

While Lopes has acknowledged that Amorim - who spent almost a decade as a player at Benfica - is a “fan” of the Lisbon-based club, he has denied reports of wanting to replace Lage with the 40-year-old.

Amorim to Benfica dismissed by presidential candidate

Speaking to CMTV, as quoted by Portuguese news outlet Record, Lopes said: "[Amorim is] a great coach, but he has a contract with Manchester United.

"He is a Benfica fan. Of course, I like him, but I don't have a contract for Ruben to sign.

"Bruno Lage will be Benfica's coach, naturally. I will work with him, as he is Benfica's coach. I will not be a factor in Benfica's instability."

Lopes has also denied reports of meeting Bernardo Silva during his recent visit to Manchester; the City star is out of contract next summer and is able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.

"We went to Manchester to watch the derby and took the opportunity to hold meetings and prepare for Benfica's future," Lopes insisted.

He added: "I didn't meet with Bernardo or Ruben before the game. Ruben is under contract with Manchester United and I don't comment on Manchester United's results."

Amorim on thin ice as Man Utd boss slumps to new low

Amorim has spent 10 months in charge of Man United since replacing Erik ten Hag, but he is yet to turn the club’s fortunes around and speculation over his long-term future at Old Trafford has intensified.

The Portuguese’s Premier League win rate stands at just 26% across 31 matches (W8 D7 L16), the worst record of any Red Devils manager in the top flight since the Second World War.

Man United’s four points collected from as many games so far this season represents the club’s poorest start to a Premier League campaign since 1992-93, while they crashed out in the second round of the EFL Cup at the hands of fourth-tier side Grimsby Town last month.

Recent reports have suggested that Man United players are 'losing faith' in Amorim, who has insisted that he is “not going to change” his philosophy and intends to continue to “give everything” for as long as he remains in charge.

Amorim is now under pressure to steer Man United to positive results in their next two Premier League games at home to Chelsea and away against Brentford this month.