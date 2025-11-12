Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have made a significant error in the backline, while Ruben Amorim must be braver with his squad.

Former Manchester United scout Piotr Sadowski has claimed that the club made a serious mistake when they allowed left-back Alvaro Fernandez (Carreras) to leave for Benfica in January 2024.

The Red Devils entered the international break in seventh place with 18 points in the Premier League, but they are just two points from third-placed Chelsea.

Boss Ruben Amorim has not experienced defeat in five games, and the club's improved form has eased pressure on his job, with many fans highlighting summer additions such as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha as reason for the team's stronger performances.

Though summer 2025 has largely been seen as a successful window, criticism of the Red Devils' previous business has surfaced from former scout Sadowski, who lamented their decision to allow Alvaro Fernandez to join Benfica on loan with a buy option in January 2024.

Speaking to Przeglad Sportowy, the former United scout said: "[Fernandez] came to Manchester United when he was probably 16 (in 2020). A very hard working and ambitious boy, he learned the language quickly - I know because I met him personally. Initially, his career path was quite good.

"He was loaned to Preston, received good reviews, and (then) United gave up on him, selling him to Benfica for a small fee. Carreras is a truly top-class player, There's a good chance he'll become the best, or one of the best, left-backs in the world. He scored a beautiful goal recently against Valencia in La Liga.

"It was a huge mistake for United to let him go. Something is missing here and I think that something is United's lack of courage in investing in young players."

Fernandez joined Real Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2025, and he has impressed for Los Blancos under Xabi Alonso, leading some to question why United allowed him to leave Old Trafford.

Did Manchester United make a mistake by letting Alvaro Fernandez (Carreras) leave?

United signed left wing-back Patrick Dorgu in January 2025, but he failed to make much of an impact on the left flank, though some of his performances can be excused given the team struggled across the board.

The 21-year-old has started just six games in the Premier League this season, with the likes of Diogo Dalot selected ahead of him at times due to his superior defensive level.

Dorgu is young enough to improve, but the decision to sign him after letting Fernandez leave - a player at a similar stage in his career - was perplexing.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stressed the importance of being financially responsible, so the decision to discard Fernandez only to later sign a left wing-back is odd.

Does Ruben Amorim trust his youth players enough?

Alejandro Garnacho was sold to Chelsea in the summer after falling out with Amorim, and while many supporters believe that the Argentine had to leave, there are growing concerns that the head coach does not trust the young players at his disposal.

Kobbie Mainoo has not started a single Premier League game this season, and the Englishman has been frequently linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

It should be noted that United have signed several young stars since Ratcliffe's arrival, including teenagers Ayden Heaven and Chidozie Obi-Martin from Arsenal.

Perhaps it is unfair to judge Amorim on his use of youth players as they may not be ready for regular first-team football, though criticism should be expected considering United have a long history of promoting from within.