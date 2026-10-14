Benfica vs. Celtic: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

Benfica will welcome Celtic to Estadio da Luz on Thursday night for a matchday two clash in the Europa League league phase.

The hosts are looking to build on a matchday one 2-0 victory, while the visitors are hoping to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat in their opening league phase fixture.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Benfica's contest with Celtic.

What time does Benfica vs. Celtic kick off?

The Europa League encounter will get underway at 8pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is Benfica vs. Celtic being played?

The Europa League matchday two match will take place at Benfica's Estadio da Luz, which can hold a capacity of up to 68,100 supporters.

How to watch Benfica vs. Celtic in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League clash will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Benfica and Celtic?

Benfica won their opening Europa League fixture 2-0 against AC Milan away from home, and the Portuguese side will be eager to build on that superb triumph in their first home match of the league phase campaign.

Meanwhile, Celtic snapped a three-game losing streak, which included a 3-1 home loss to Ferencvaros on matchday one, with a 2-0 victory against Motherwell at the weekend.

While that victory buys Martin O'Neill time, the manager remains under pressure and another Europa League defeat will only increase the speculation regarding the boss' future.