Bayern Munich and Chelsea announce their starting lineups for Wednesday's Champions League fixture at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided to select Cole Palmer in his starting lineup for Wednesday's Champions League fixture.

Palmer made his return from injury off the substitutes' bench against Brentford on Saturday evening, netting one of Chelsea's goals in a 2-2 draw.

The England international has come into the team as a replacement for Jamie Gittens, with Pedro Neto operating off the left flank.

Facundo Buonanotte has also dropped down to the substitutes' bench, with Reece James instead being used in central midfield and Enzo Fernandez is set to be pushed further forward.

Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella return at right-back and left-back respectively with Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato only being selected among the replacements.

There is also a return to the substitutes' bench for Estevao Willian, who missed the game with Brentford.

Does Jackson start for Bayern Munich against Chelsea?

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany has avoided the temptation to start Nicolas Jackson against his parent club.

Although Jackson is on loan from Chelsea, he is eligible to face the Premier League club and has been selected on the substitutes' bench.

There are no surprises to Kompany's starting lineup which has remained the same from the 5-0 demolition of Hamburg on Saturday, meaning former Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane leads the line.

Bayern Munich XI: Neue; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Subs: Ulreich, Urbig, Min Jae, Goretzka, Jackson, Bischof, Boey, Kiala, Karl, Santos

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Curd, Fofana, Acheampong, Hato, Santos, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu

