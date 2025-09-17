[monks data]
Bayern logo
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 17, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

BayernBayern Munich
1-0
Chelsea

LIVE
23'

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea team news: Starting lineups confirmed, does Cole Palmer start Champions League opener?

By , Senior Reporter
Bayern Munich, Chelsea starting lineups revealed! Does Palmer start Champions League opener?
© Imago
Bayern Munich and Chelsea announce their starting lineups for Wednesday's Champions League fixture at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided to select Cole Palmer in his starting lineup for Wednesday's Champions League fixture.

Palmer made his return from injury off the substitutes' bench against Brentford on Saturday evening, netting one of Chelsea's goals in a 2-2 draw.

The England international has come into the team as a replacement for Jamie Gittens, with Pedro Neto operating off the left flank.

Facundo Buonanotte has also dropped down to the substitutes' bench, with Reece James instead being used in central midfield and Enzo Fernandez is set to be pushed further forward.

Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella return at right-back and left-back respectively with Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato only being selected among the replacements.

There is also a return to the substitutes' bench for Estevao Willian, who missed the game with Brentford.

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson in action on April 20, 2025

Does Jackson start for Bayern Munich against Chelsea?

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany has avoided the temptation to start Nicolas Jackson against his parent club.

Although Jackson is on loan from Chelsea, he is eligible to face the Premier League club and has been selected on the substitutes' bench.

There are no surprises to Kompany's starting lineup which has remained the same from the 5-0 demolition of Hamburg on Saturday, meaning former Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane leads the line.

Bayern Munich XI: Neue; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Subs: Ulreich, Urbig, Min Jae, Goretzka, Jackson, Bischof, Boey, Kiala, Karl, Santos

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Curd, Fofana, Acheampong, Hato, Santos, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu

ID:581669:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3999:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Cole Palmer

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Cole Palmer Enzo Fernandez Enzo Maresca Estevao Willian Facundo Buonanotte Harry Kane Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Jorrel Hato Malo Gusto Marc Cucurella Nicolas Jackson Pedro Neto Reece James Vincent Kompany Wesley Fofana Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!