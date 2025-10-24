Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bayer Leverkusen's charge up the Bundesliga table could be halted if they lose against travelling opponents Freiburg on Sunday at BayArena.

The hosts are fifth with 14 points and managed to claim three points when they beat Mainz 05 4-3 on October 18, whereas 11th-placed Freiburg held Eintracht Frankfurt to a 2-2 draw on October 19 and have nine points.

Match preview

Leverkusen took 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 leads during their clash against Mainz, and they were ultimately deserving winners considering they produced 18 shots from inside the box and seven big chances compares to their opponents' respective figures of six and two.

The dismissal of Erik ten Hag after just two league games was criticised from outside observers, with many believing the former Manchester United boss deserved more time to implement his style of play, but Kasper Hjulmand has won four and drawn one of his five league matches as head coach.

Leverkusen's fortunes in Europe have been less fruitful, with the 2023-24 Bundesliga champions held to two stalemates in their first two Champions League outings, before they lost 7-2 against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Die Schwarzroten have kept one clean sheet in their 10 most recent fixtures, though they have scored first in all seven of their league contests.

Hjulmand's side boast the exact number of points they totalled at the same stage in 2024-25, conceding two fewer goals (11) but scoring on two fewer occasions (16).

Leverkusen's loss against PSG was their first at home in five games, and a win on the weekend would be their third in six matches at BayArena.

The visitors conceded twice against Frankfurt, but that was the only time in their last eight matches that they conceded more than once, with the team preventing their opponents from netting in two of their past three.

Freiburg may have to rely on set pieces to win on Sunday considering they have scored six Bundesliga goals from dead-ball situations this season, but while that figure is only bettered by two clubs, one of those two teams is Leverkusen (seven).

Manager Julian Schuster's side are winless in their past five encounters with their hosts, succumbing to defeat on three occasions.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have not experienced a loss in their eight most recent contests, achieving victory in four games, scoring 14 goals and conceding six times.

Freiburg have been held to stalemates in their last two outings away from home, though they did get the better of opposition teams in two of their first three matches on the road while losing just once.

Team News

Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios is dealing with a groin issue, and his absence could lead to the selection of Ezequiel Fernandez and Aleix Garcia in the middle of the pitch.

Defenders Loic Bade and Edmond Tapsoba were partnered by Robert Andrich against PSG, but Jarell Quansah is available once again after having recovered from a knee injury.

Teenager Christian Kofane has scored three goals in his last four games for the club, and he is certain to start up front on the weekend.

As for Freiburg, number 10 Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been ruled out, and his absence is likely to lead to a start for Lucas Holer behind number nine Junior Adamu.

Midfielders Johan Manzambi and Maximilian Eggestein may be asked to shield centre-backs Matthias Ginter and Philipp Lienhart.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba; Arthur, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Poku; Kofane

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Dinkci, Holer, Scherhant; Adamu

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Freiburg

Freiburg are certain to pose a challenge for the hosts given they have not experienced defeat for a number of weeks.

Leverkusen will be looking for a strong response following their embarrassing loss against PSG, and if their recent Bundesliga form is any indicator, perhaps they will narrowly emerge as winners on Sunday.

