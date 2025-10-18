Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Freiburg will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa-Park Stadion this Sunday afternoon for a tasty Bundesliga clash.

The Breisgau Brazilians have not tasted defeat since August, while the Eagles have lost three of their last four across all competitions.

Match preview

Freiburg are not exactly blessed with great resources, yet the club continue to punch above their weight – not only on the domestic scene, but also internationally.

Finishing fifth last season gave Freiburg entry into the Europa League, allowing the club to participate in a continental campaign for just the seventh time in their history.

After two matches in Europe’s second tier, Freiburg have managed to amass four points, all while keeping pace with their duties in the Bundesliga – a challenge which is a lot easier said than done.

Julian Schuster and his men are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions, but also four matches in the Bundesliga, picking up victories over VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen before holding Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach to draws.

Freiburg have been particularly strong in front of their home fans, losing just one of their four games at the Europa-Park Stadion and winning two of those matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt will undoubtedly look at those results with a tinge of jealousy, considering their recent run of form has taken a miserable turn for the worse.

The club have lost four of their last six games across all competitions, including three defeats in their last four Bundesliga outings.

The Eagles have showcased a particularly worrying defensive vulnerability in recent weeks, conceding 14 goals across their last four league matches – including a 3-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich before the international break.

Prior to that game against the defending champions, Dino Toppmoller’s men conceded five against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, four against Gladbach in a wild 6-4 win, four against Union Berlin and three more against Bayer Leverkusen.

The international break marked a much-needed break for Frankfurt, who will be looking to shake off their recent woes with a potential third successive head-to-head victory over Freiburg.

Team News

Freiburg head into Sunday’s game without 20-year-old forward Cyriaque Irie, who has not featured in a competitive game for the club since August.

Long-term absentee Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been battling a particularly nasty knee injury for nearly three years, but he is making steps towards a future comeback.

Austrian forward Junior Adamu has four goal contributions in four games to his name, and he is expected to lead the attack this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are still without forward Jessic Ngankam, who has been battling a leg injury since last season.

Teenage defender Elias Baum is also expected to be on the sidelines, having not played competitively since a Germany U21 appearance last September.

Jonathan Burkardt scored five goals in his last five appearances for Frankfurt, and he will be looking to add to that tally away at Freiburg.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Osterhage; Beste, Manzambi, Grifo; Adamu

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Chaibi; Doan, Uzun, Bahoya; Burkardt

We say: Freiburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Having scored two goals in their last three games, Freiburg’s goal output was not at an optimum level before the international break, though Frankfurt’s leaky defence could certainly give them an opportunity to change that.

On the other hand, Eintracht have also proved in recent weeks that they are capable of scoring large amounts of goals, and we expect them to get at least a couple on Sunday. With all that in mind, we are backing a high-scoring draw.

