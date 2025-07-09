Barcelona reportedly line up a spectacular summer move for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international made the move to Wanda Metropolitano from Manchester City last summer, and he enjoyed an excellent 2024-25 campaign for the capital giants, scoring 29 goals and registering eight assists in 57 appearances in all competitions.

Alvarez scored 36 times and registered 19 assists in 103 matches for Man City, meanwhile, and his departure from the Etihad Stadium did come as somewhat of a surprise considering his quality.

The 25-year-old has a contract with Atletico until the summer of 2030, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future, with Barcelona thought to be considering a move.

According to Fichajes, Alvarez has become 'the most talked-about name' among senior figures at Barcelona, with the Argentine emerging as a leading target for the Catalan club.

Barcelona 'lining up move' for Atletico star Alvarez

The report claims that Atletico would want an offer in excess of €100m (£85m) to consider a sale, but Barcelona are ready to push to bring him to Camp Nou for the new season.

Whether Barcelona could make it work from a financial point of view remains to be seen, with the Catalan outfit having well-documented financial problems and issues when it comes to registering players.

However, senior figures at the club are believed to be confident that a deal of this magnitude would be possible.

Where would Alvarez play for Barcelona?

Alvarez primarily featured as a centre-forward for Atletico during the 2024-25 campaign, but he is capable of operating across the front three, which makes him an even more attractive proposition for the Catalan giants.

Robert Lewandowski had a terrific 2024-25 season, with the 36-year-old showing no signs of slowing down, and he is again set to be the starting striker for Hansi Flick's side next season.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are also certainties when it comes to the first XI, so it is difficult to see where Alvarez fits in at this moment in time, unless he is used as a number 10 in front of a midfield two.

That is possible, and with Lewandowski likely to leave next summer, Alvarez could then revert to the centre-forward spot for the 2026-27 campaign, with Yamal and Raphinha either side of him.

Spending £85m on one player will be very difficult for Barcelona this summer, but a move for Alvarez would be a serious statement of intent, as the Catalan team again look to challenge for all of the major trophies next season.