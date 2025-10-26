Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone speaks out on Julian Alvarez's future amid reports that Barcelona are after the Argentina international as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has spoken out on Julian Alvarez's future amid reports that Barcelona are after the Argentina international.

Alvarez unexpectedly departed Manchester City last summer to join the Rojiblancos and has been a shining light for Simeone this season, registering seven goals and three assists in 11 appearances.

Alvarez could not prevent Atletico from falling to a 4-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League in midweek, but he came close on two attempts, one of which crashed the woodwork in the second half.

The 25-year-old's explosive form in the 2025-26 season is thought to have caught the eye of Barcelona, who are making plans for life after the veteran Robert Lewandowski ahead of his expected exit in 2026.

However, Atletico are under no pressure to offload Alvarez given that his contract runs until 2030, and the capital giants are also alleged to have set an eye-watering asking price for the South American.

Diego Simeone makes Julian Alvarez claim amid Barcelona transfer links

Atletico boss Simeone was recently quizzed on Alvarez's situation, and while the Argentine did not broach the Barcelona subject, he believes that the striker is "happy" and "fully committed" to Atletico.

"I don't get involved in contracts but I see him happy to be here. The club knows what’s best for the club. I see Julian fully committed," Simeone is quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano.

Atletico forked out £65.5m to sign Alvarez from Man City, where the striker produced an impressive 36 goals and 19 assists in 103 appearances but was consistently overshadowed by Erling Haaland.

Since swapping the Etihad for the Wanda Metropolitano, Alvarez has contributed 36 goals and 11 assists in 68 matches for Simeone's side, including an eye-catching 29 goals in his debut campaign.

No Atletico player since Radamel Falcao in 2011-12 - 36 goals - had netted more in their debut season, and Alvarez is also considered a shoo-in for the Argentina squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Will Robert Lewandowski leave Barcelona in 2026?

Alvarez is one of a handful of strikers who have been tipped to fill Lewandowski's boots at Barcelona, who will lose the 37-year-old Pole on a free transfer next year as things stand.

La Blaugrana can activate a one-year extension in Lewandowski's contract to keep the striker on the books until 2027, although it was reported earlier this month that the La Liga champions had decided against triggering it.

Cristiano Ronaldo is allegedly pushing for Al-Nassr to sign Lewandowski in 2026, but the former Bayern Munich striker's agent recently revealed that no decision had been made on his client's future beyond the end of the season, so his next career move remains unclear.

For the time being, an injured Lewandowski will take his place on the sidelines when Barca face Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico at the Bernabeu.