Real Madrid will be looking to move five points clear at the top of the La Liga table when they welcome Barcelona to Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon for the latest instalment of El Clasico.

Los Blancos are currently two points clear of the second-placed Blaugrana at the summit, but both have already lost in Spain's top flight this term, and it is shaping up to be another fascinating battle between the bitter rivals.

Match preview

Real Madrid have almost been note-perfect this season, posting 11 wins from their 12 matches in all competitions, with their only defeat coming away to Atletico Madrid at the end of September.

Xabi Alonso's side have won eight of their nine league matches, with 24 points seeing them top of the table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, and they recorded a 1-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga last time out.

Los Blancos were also 1-0 winners in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Jude Bellingham on the scoresheet against Juventus to keep the capital outfit perfect in the league phase of the tournament.

Real Madrid have not been at their best this season, already conceding nine times in their nine matches, but they are the second-highest goalscorers in Spain's top flight this term on 20, four fewer than Barcelona have managed.

Los Blancos have four more games before the November international break kicks in, welcoming Valencia to Bernabeu on November 1, before the small matter of a trip to Liverpool in the Champions League three days later; Alonso's side will then head to Rayo Vallecano in the league on November 9.

Real Madrid will have revenge on their minds in this match, as Barcelona won all four matches between the two sides last season - across three competitions - including a stunning 4-0 victory at Bernabeu last October.

Barcelona, meanwhile, were also in Champions League action during the week, recording a 6-1 victory over Olympiacos to return to winning ways in the competition, making it six points from their first three matches.

The Catalan outfit were stunned by Sevilla before the October international break, suffering a 4-1 defeat, but they managed to bounce back against Girona last weekend, securing a 2-1 win, before finding the back of the net on six occasions in the Champions League last time out.

Barcelona's other dropped points in La Liga this season came away to Rayo Vallecano at the end of August, and injury problems have caused the champions issues early in the campaign - their defence has also been far from water-tight, and that will be a cause for concern ahead of this match.

Hansi Flick's side will play four more matches before the campaign is again halted in November, taking on Elche and Celta Vigo either side of a Champions League game away to Club Brugge.

Barcelona will again be looking to Lamine Yamal for inspiration on Sunday, but he will need help from those around him, with the Catalan outfit set to be missing some key attackers at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

WWWLWW

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WLWWWW

Barcelona La Liga form:

WWWWLW

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WWLLWW

Team News

Real Madrid could welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold, DanI Carvajal and Dean Huijsen back into their squad for Sunday's match, but Antonio Rudiger is definitely out with a serious muscular injury.

David Alaba will also again miss out due to a groin complaint, but Dani Ceballos could return, while Los Blancos have not suffered any fresh issues in the build-up to the much-anticipated contest.

Due to the uncertainty at the back, Federico Valverde is likely to continue at right-back, with Raul Asencio in the middle - the latter was forced off late against Juventus but was only suffering from cramp.

Bellingham scored his first goal of the campaign against Juventus, and the England international will be looking to join an attack which is set to include Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

As for Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong is back in training after an illness and will start, but Jules Kounde is a major doubt, having missed training on Thursday and Friday due to a knock.

Raphinha was also absent from training on Friday, with the Brazilian seemingly losing his battle to recover from a hamstring injury in time, which is a major blow for Barcelona, as he was expected to be available.

Joan Garcia, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo are definitely out of the match, so Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford could form the attacking three behind Ferran Torres.

Ronald Araujo is likely to feature in the middle of the defence alongside Pau Cubarsi if Kounde is ruled out, with Eric Garcia potentially being required at right-back.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; E Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran

We say: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

This is always a difficult match to predict, but Real Madrid will enter as the favourites considering that it is at Bernabeu, while also taking into account Barcelona's injury problems.

That said, the Catalan giants still have so much quality in their side, and we are expecting the points to be shared in an entertaining draw on Sunday.

