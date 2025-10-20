Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly urges Al-Nassr to make a move for Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, who could leave Camp Nou on a free transfer next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged Al-Nassr to make a move for Robert Lewandowski, with the experienced striker set to become available on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

No final decision has been communicated from Barcelona when it comes to Lewandowski's future, but it is understood that this will be the Poland international's final season at Camp Nou.

The 37-year-old has scored 105 goals and registered 20 assists in 156 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, including four goals in nine appearances this term, but the Catalan outfit are thought to have concerns over his injury problems in the early stages of the campaign.

Atletico Madrid are being linked with Lewandowski, while a number of clubs in the Premier League are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

However, according to reports in Spain, Lewandowski could be offered the chance to make the move to Saudi Arabia, with Ronaldo pushing for Al-Nassr to sign him.

Al-Nassr 'in the running' for Barcelona's Lewandowski

Ronaldo became a part-owner of Al-Nassr when he signed a new contract earlier this year, and the 40-year-old continues to find the back of the net at an incredible rate.

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia in January 2023, Ronaldo has scored 99 goals and registered 21 assists in 112 appearances for Al-Nassr, while he remains a vital player for Portugal ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo has a contract with Al-Nassr until June 2027, and it is believed that he could hang up his boots once his current deal comes to an end, while his international career may end after the 2026 World Cup.

However, as a part-owner, Ronaldo will remain heavily involved with Al-Nassr, and he is expected to be consulted on transfer planning, with Lewandowski said to be viewed as the ideal signing for the club.

Should Lewandowski consider Saudi Arabia move?

Lewandowski has nothing left to prove in European football - he has been one of the outstanding strikers in world football for some time now, and he will eventually retire having enjoyed a wonderful career.

There have been suggestions that Lewandowski will consider hanging up his boots next summer, but as Ronaldo has shown, age is not a barrier, and the Barcelona forward has another couple of seasons left in him.

Lewandowski would be able to earn astronomical wages by making the move to Saudi Arabia, and the chance to play alongside one of the legends of the sport would surely appeal to the Pole.