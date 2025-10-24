It is no secret, FC Barcelona dream of securing Julian Alvarez's services. But Atletico Madrid are demanding an enormous sum to let him leave.

It is no secret, FC Barcelona dream of securing Julian Alvarez's services. But Atletico Madrid do not intend to sell their striker cheaply for all that and are demanding an enormous sum to let him leave.

Last season, Atletico Madrid again experienced a blank year. In this quagmire, one player clearly stood out from the crowd, Alvarez. The Argentine striker scored 29 goals and provided eight assists. Since the start of the 2025-26 campaign, he is on similar foundations with seven goals scored and three assists provided in 12 matches played. He is obviously one of the most coveted players on the transfer market.

Barcelona would absolutely like to recruit him but with already a transfer debt of £136m and major financial problems, the Catalan club cannot afford to dream of a player as expensive as Alvarez. Moreover, Media Sport recently revealed the Argentine world champion's price. Atletico Madrid reportedly estimate that their star is worth £128.4m!

Julian Alvarez too expensive for Barcelona

In other words, Alvarez is clearly a name to forget for Barcelona, at least, in the current state. The Spanish press indicate that Paris Saint-Germain are also still interested. But the capital club are monitored by financial fair play and cannot afford to spend without counting. Finally, Paris already count on Ousmane Dembele at the front of their attack.

Despite doubts about Atletico Madrid's project, Alvarez seems condemned to remain at the Colchoneros. PSG do not really need him, whilst Barcelona do not have the necessary means. Apart from English giants, no other club can afford to align themselves with the Madrid side's demands. The 25-year-old player risks having to grin and bear it.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.