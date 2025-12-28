Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford permanent transfer fee 'revealed' as European giants battle over signature

By Daniel Haidar | 28 Dec 2025 20:37

Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United during the last summer transfer window, with the deal including an option to buy. That option was initially estimated at between €30m (£26m) and €35m (£30m), but according to Sport, it is actually set at €40m (£34m). The Catalan outlet has provided an update on the situation this Sunday.

Hansi Flick, who reportedly pushed for the English attacker's arrival in the summer, has already made his stance clear internally and wants the Manchester United academy product to remain at Camp Nou on a permanent basis. "He is satisfied with his performances, his statistics and his professionalism," Sport report.

Rashford's ability to operate across the entire front line is considered a real asset for the Catalan attack. The 28-year-old has scored seven goals and registered 11 assists in 24 appearances, quickly adapting to his new surroundings and establishing himself in the offensive rotation.

Barcelona will need to negotiate with Manchester United

Happy in Catalonia, Rashford is said to want to stay at Barcelona despite being on the radar of three English giants including Arsenal and Chelsea. However, this situation will ultimately depend on economic conditions. Barcelona are already working on signing him permanently, but his current salary and the €40m (£34m) buy option make a deal currently impossible for the Blaugrana.

As a result, Manchester United and Barcelona will likely need to agree on a transfer for a lower fee or negotiate a new loan with an option to buy. Rashford, who is reportedly prepared to block approaches from other clubs, is said to be willing to reduce his salary in order to continue playing for Barcelona.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.