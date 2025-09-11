Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Valencia.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a home fixture against Valencia in gameweek four.

The Catalan giants have seven points from their opening three matches of the campaign to sit fourth in the La Liga table, while Valencia are ninth, picking up four points from their first three fixtures of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the game.

What time does Barcelona vs. Valencia kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm on Sunday night.

Where is Barcelona vs. Valencia being played?

The match will take place at Johan Cruyff Stadium, which only has a capacity of 6,000.

It was expected that this game would mark the official opening of the new Camp Nou stadium, but the date has again been pushed back, potentially until the end of September.

The stadium is normally home to Barcelona's second team and women's team.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Valencia in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Premier Sports 1 is available on Sky Channel 412 and Virgin Channel 551.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Valencia?

Johan Cruyff Stadium will make history on Sunday, as it will become the the stadium with the lowest capacity to host a La Liga game, and that will be a challenge for both Barcelona and Valencia.

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last time out, and head coach Hansi Flick will certainly be demanding a response from his players.

Valencia, meanwhile, were 3-0 winners over Getafe last time out, so Los Che will enter this match full of confidence, and they will be looking to use the stadium uncertainty against Barcelona on Sunday night.

No Data Analysis info