Team News: Racing Santander vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Sully | 14 Jan 2026 20:00

After winning the Spanish Super Cup at the weekend, Barcelona will now turn their focus to Thursday's Copa del Rey clash against second-tier Racing de Santander.

The Catalan giants saw off third-tier Guadalajara in the previous round, while Racing stunned top-flight Villarreal, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the last-16 tie.

RACING SANTANDER

Out: Asier Villalibre (hamstring), Clement Michelin (unspecified)

Doubtful: Juan Carlos Arana (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ezkieta; Mantilla, Ramon, Gonzalez, Garcia; Gueye, Puerta; Sangalli, Canales, Camara; Martin

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Frenkie de Jong (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Garcia, Araujo, Martin, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Bardghji, Olmo, Rashford; Ferran