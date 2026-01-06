Supercopa de Espana
Barcelona
Jan 7, 2026 7.00pm
Athletic Bilbao

Team News: Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently on an eight-game winning run in all competitions, while Athletic have been victorious in just one of their last five matches, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA VS. ATHLETIC BILBAO

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Raphinha, Pedri, Yamal; Torres

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Yeray Alvarez (suspended), Yuri Berchiche (hamstring), Aymeric Laporte (muscle), Benat Prados (knee), Unai Egiluz (knee), Maroan Sannadi (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe