Team News: Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.
Hansi Flick's side are currently on an eight-game winning run in all competitions, while Athletic have been victorious in just one of their last five matches, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
BARCELONA VS. ATHLETIC BILBAO
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Raphinha, Pedri, Yamal; Torres
ATHLETIC BILBAO
Out: Yeray Alvarez (suspended), Yuri Berchiche (hamstring), Aymeric Laporte (muscle), Benat Prados (knee), Unai Egiluz (knee), Maroan Sannadi (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta