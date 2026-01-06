Team News: Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 06 Jan 2026 19:00 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 19:00

Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently on an eight-game winning run in all competitions, while Athletic have been victorious in just one of their last five matches, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Raphinha, Pedri, Yamal; Torres

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Yeray Alvarez (suspended), Yuri Berchiche (hamstring), Aymeric Laporte (muscle), Benat Prados (knee), Unai Egiluz (knee), Maroan Sannadi (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta