Preview: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 23:18 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 23:20

Barcelona will be bidding to book their spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup when they tackle Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the competition on Wednesday night.

The Catalan giants are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, lifting the trophy on 15 occasions, while Athletic have won the competition three times.

Match preview

Barcelona made it eight straight wins in all competitions with a 2-0 success over Espanyol in Spain's top flight on Saturday, and Hansi Flick's side remain top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants have not actually lost a domestic fixture since El Clasico at the end of October, and they are the heavy favourites to overcome Athletic on Wednesday in order to book a spot in Sunday's final against Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid.

Barcelona, as mentioned, have won the Spanish Super Cup 15 times, and they are the holders of the trophy, having beaten Real Madrid 5-2 in last year's final, while it was 2-0 to Flick's team against Athletic in the semi-finals.

Blaugrana could enjoy a hugely successful end to the season, with three domestic trophies in their sights, but they have work to do in order to advance in the Champions League, currently sitting down in 15th spot in the overall table.

Barcelona beat Athletic 4-0 when the pair locked horns in the league earlier this season, while they have only conceced once in their last five games with the Basque outfit.

© Imago

Athletic know what it takes to be successful in the Spanish Super Cup, having won the trophy on three previous occasions, with their last triumph coming in 2021, while they also reached the final of the competition in 2022.

The Lions will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Osasuna, and it would be fair to say that it has been a difficult first half of the campaign for the Basque outfit.

Ernesto Valverde's side are currently eighth in the La Liga table, some 14 points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, and their only victory in their last five matches in all competitions came against Ourense CF in the Copa del Rey.

Athletic are also competing in the Champions League this season, but a tough campaign to date has left them down in 28th spot in the table, two points off the playoff spots.

The Lions have won three of their previous eight matches against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, including a 3-2 success in the final back in January 2021.

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

WDLWLD

Team News

© Imago

Barcelona could have Ronald Araujo back in their squad, with the Uruguay international recently returning to first-team training following a spell out to protect his mental health.

The Catalan outfit are in strong shape at the moment, with Andreas Christensen (knee) and Gavi (knee) their only confirmed absentees for the Spanish Super Cup.

Eric Garcia's form in midfield has been excellent, so Pedri could feature further forward on Wednesday, with Marcus Rashford potentially dropping to the bench, allowing Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to operate in the wide areas.

Robert Lewandowski is pushing for a start through the middle, but the expectation is that Ferran Torres will be given the nod for the first whistle.

As for Athletic, Yeray Alvarez (suspended), Yuri Berchiche (hamstring), Aymeric Laporte (muscle), Benat Prados (knee), Unai Egiluz (knee) and Maroan Sannadi (knee) are out of the contest with Barcelona.

Nico Williams, who is admired by Barcelona, is set to feature in a wide area, with his brother Inaki Williams on the opposite side.

Gorka Guruzeta was on the scoresheet against Osasuna last time out, which could be enough for the striker to keep his spot in the side despite pressure from Alex Berenguer.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Raphinha, Pedri, Yamal; Torres

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic can cause Barcelona problems, but the Catalan outfit are in such brilliant form, and their quality in the final third of the field should allow them to secure their spot in the final of the tournament.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.