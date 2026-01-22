Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Oviedo: Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi, Andreas Christensen latest

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Real Oviedo on Sunday afternoon.
The Catalan giants are currently top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and they will enter this match off the back of a 4-2 success over Slavia Prague in the Champions League.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Oviedo, who are rock bottom of the division.
Ferran Torres
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Elche)
Torres is currently on the sidelines with a muscular injury, and the Spain international is not expected back on the field until the La Liga clash with Elche at the end of the month.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.
Pedri
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during the Champions League clash with Slavia Prague on Wednesday night and is now facing another spell on the sidelines.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players suspended for their league clash with Real Oviedo.