La Liga | Gameweek 10
Oct 26, 2025 at 3.15pm UK
 
Barcelona logo

Real Madrid
vs.
Barcelona

Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Barcelona: Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen updates

Carvajal, Trent, Huijsen latest: Real Madrid injury, suspension news vs. Barcelona
Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their La Liga clash with Barcelona.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it five straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Barcelona to Bernabeu on Sunday for the latest instalment of El Clasico.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, two points clear of second-placed Barcelona, with Xabi Alonso's side collecting 24 points from their first nine league games of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with La Blaugrana, as the two biggest clubs in Spanish football prepare to lock horns for what is shaping up to be a fascinating encounter.


Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match on September 16, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of the Champions League clash with Marseille on September 16, but the Englishman is now back in training, and he is in line to return to the squad against Barcelona.


Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal on September 23, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid have recently been without the services of Carvajal due to a muscular problem, but the Spaniard is back in training and could be available for El Clasico on Sunday.


Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen on August 30, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid were again without the services of Huijsen on Wednesday against Juventus due to a muscular problem that he suffered while on international duty with Spain, but he should be back for El Clasico.


Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger on June 26, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid will be missing central defender Rudiger for another couple of months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.


Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos on August 30, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Ceballos was absent against Getafe and Juventus due to a muscular problem, but there is a strong chance that the Spaniard will be back in the squad for the game with Barcelona.


David Alaba

Real Madrid's David Alaba pictured on November 29, 2023

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Valencia)

Alaba was forced off at the interval of last weekend's against Getafe due to a calf injury, and the Austrian will miss El Clasico, but he could return against Valencia at the start of November.


REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the La Liga clash with Barcelona.

Written by
Matt Law
