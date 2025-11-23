Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Chelsea.

Barcelona will head on their travels for Tuesday's intriguing Champions League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Hansi Flick's charges will arrive in England in high spirits after hammering Athletic Bilbao 4-0 on their long-awaited return to the Camp Nou at the weekend.

The Catalan giants enter matchday five in 11th place in the league phase, level on seven points with 12th-placed Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with the Premier League side, who recorded a 2-0 away win over Burnley on Saturday.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Chelsea)

Rashford was absent for Barcelona's Camp Nou homecoming due to illness. The Manchester United loanee has since returned to training and should be ready to return to the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Chelsea)

Balde was withdrawn at half time against Athletic after taking a blow to the head earlier in the contest. However, Flick revealed after the match that he was substituted as a precaution, meaning he should be available to face Enzo Maresca's side.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Chelsea)

Pedri has not played for Barcelona since being sent off in the closing stages of the Clasico on October 26. Barcelona had hoped that he would return for Tuesday's European fixture, but the game will ultimately come too soon for the midfielder to make his comeback.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi is still a long way off from making his return to action. The midfielder, who has been sidelined since August, is not expected to return until the new year after undergoing knee surgery in September.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

The experienced Ter Stegen is continuing to work on his rehabilitation process after undergoing back surgery in the summer. The goalkeeper could return to full fitness next month or in early 2026.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for Tuesday's contest. Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong will return to the squad after serving a one-match ban at the weekend.



