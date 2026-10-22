Lewandowski hails Michael Olise as overlooked Ballon d'Or contender alongside Kane and Yamal

Robert Lewandowski has singled out an overlooked Ballon d'Or contender who he believes deserves greater recognition alongside Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal, praising the winger's exceptional decision-making and ability to change matches.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich striker has shared his thoughts on the 2026 Ballon d'Or race ahead of Monday's ceremony in London, suggesting that the competition is considerably more open than during the era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski, who now plays for Chicago Fire, believes several players have legitimate claims to football's most prestigious individual prize, although he has expressed particular admiration for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

The 24-year-old French international has enjoyed an outstanding year under Vincent Kompany, helping Bayern win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal before establishing himself as one of the standout performers at the 2026 World Cup.

Olise, who previously represented Crystal Palace in the Premier League, recorded seven assists for France during the tournament, breaking a record previously held by Brazilian legend Pele.

However, despite his extraordinary creativity, the winger has attracted less attention in the Ballon d'Or debate than some of his more prominent rivals.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Lewandowski explained why he considers Olise one of the most influential attacking players in world football, while also acknowledging the achievements of Kane and Yamal.

Why Lewandowski believes Michael Olise deserves more Ballon d'Or recognition

Lewandowski knows what is required to succeed at Bayern, having scored 344 Bundesliga goals during his eight seasons with the German champions.

The Polish international has been particularly impressed by Olise's impact since the Frenchman joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024.

"Olise, for me, is like: 'Wow.' He's the game-changer player," Lewandowski told The Athletic.

The 38-year-old went on to compare Olise's influence with that of Yamal, highlighting the importance of wide players who can decide matches through their individual quality.

He also included Kane in that discussion, recognising the England captain's remarkable goalscoring contribution to Bayern.

However, it is Olise's intelligence and decision-making that appear to have left the strongest impression on Lewandowski.

"His decisions are perfect," he explained, praising the Frenchman's ability to recognise when to shoot, when to pass and which type of delivery a particular situation requires.

The former Bayern forward also made clear how much he enjoys watching Olise, describing him as a player with an exceptionally bright future.

Those compliments are supported by the winger's performances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Olise scored 22 goals and registered 26 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions, according to Opta's statistical records.

He finished as the Bundesliga's leading assist provider with 19, while adding six more in the Champions League as Bayern reached the semi-finals.

The Frenchman also collected the Bundesliga Player of the Season award after playing a leading role in his club's domestic success.

His achievements were particularly significant given the attacking competition at Bayern, where Kane continued to deliver extraordinary goalscoring numbers.

Under Kompany, Olise has developed into a creative focal point, combining his dribbling ability with an increasing capacity to dictate the tempo and direction of attacking moves.

Lewandowski's assessment therefore extends beyond the winger's impressive statistics, focusing on the qualities that allow him to influence games even when he does not score.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Could Olise have challenged Kane and Yamal for the Ballon d'Or?

Despite his admiration for Olise, Lewandowski has not suggested that the Frenchman should necessarily finish ahead of every other contender.

The former Barcelona striker has also expressed his support for Yamal, who helped Spain win the World Cup after enjoying another outstanding campaign with the Catalan giants.

Kane, meanwhile, has strengthened his candidacy through his exceptional performances for Bayern, where he has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in European football.

Lewandowski believes Olise's relative lack of recognition may partly reflect his failure to score at the World Cup.

Although France finished fourth, the winger emerged as the tournament's outstanding creative force.

His seven assists surpassed Pele's previous benchmark of six, established during Brazil's victorious 1970 campaign.

Olise produced that record-breaking seventh assist during France's third-place play-off against England, having already created numerous opportunities for teammates throughout the tournament.

Lewandowski suggested that adding one or two goals to those performances could have significantly strengthened the winger's position in the Ballon d'Or discussion.

The comparison is particularly interesting given the emphasis frequently placed on goalscoring and decisive moments when individual awards are determined.

Olise did not find the net at the World Cup, but his creative contribution was central to France's attacking performances, demonstrating an influence that cannot be measured by goals alone.

His rise has also been remarkable from an English football perspective.

After emerging through Reading's academy, Olise established himself at Crystal Palace, scoring 10 Premier League goals in his final season at Selhurst Park before completing his move to Bayern.

He has since developed into one of Europe's most productive attacking players, earning recognition for both his individual performances and his ability to create opportunities for others.

Olise's exceptional campaign has continued into the 2026-27 season, further strengthening the argument that he belongs among the game's elite attacking talents.

Whether he receives significant support in Monday's Ballon d'Or vote remains to be seen, with Kane, Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the other leading contenders.

For Lewandowski, however, Olise's performances have already demonstrated the qualities of a player capable of competing for football's biggest individual honours in the years ahead.