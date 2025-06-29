Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including an eye-catching free transfer for Sunderland and the latest on Everton's pursuit of Villarreal's Thierno Barry.

Sunderland have reportedly agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo.

The 31-year-old made 29 appearances for Atletico during the 2024-25 campaign, while he also featured once for Diego Simeone's side at the Club World Cup following their group-stage elimination.

Reinildo's contract with the capital giants is due to expire at the end of the month, and a number of clubs have been credited with an interest in his services.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have agreed to sign him on a two-year contract, with the experienced defender set to have the chance to play in the Premier League.

Reinildo will leave Atletico having made 103 appearances, scoring twice and registering one assist.

The defender has played 25 times in the Champions League during his career, and his signing is a statement of intent from a Sunderland team that will be back in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign.

Everton suffer blow 'in pursuit' of Villarreal's Barry

Meanwhile, Villarreal sporting director Fernando Roig has said that the Yellow Submarine are "counting on" Thierno Barry for the 2024-25 campaign amid suggestions that the striker is nearing a move to Everton.

Barry joined Villarreal from FC Basel last summer, and he enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for the Yellow Submarine, scoring 11 times and registering four assists in 37 matches.

Everton had allegedly been expecting to secure a deal for the 22-year-old in the near future.

However, Villarreal's sporting director has suggested that a transfer is not close to being completed.

"We want the player, and if he were to leave, it would have to be, if not for the release clause, something very close to it. If not, he won't leave," Roig told reporters.

"In the end, it seems there's a shortage of forwards, and now we've been selling our centre forward for two years, and now it seems there's interest. But at the moment, we have no proof of that, and we're counting on Barry for next season.”

The release clause in Barry's Villarreal contract is believed to be €40m (£34m).

Forest 'make £5m bid' for Mallorca's Maffeo

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have allegedly made a £5m bid for Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Forest are pressing to bring the full-back to the Premier League this summer.

The report claims that a £5m offer has already been submitted, while personal terms have allegedly already been agreed with the Spaniard, who made 31 appearances for Mallorca during the 2024-25 campaign.

Maffeo spent the latter stages of his youth career with Manchester City before turning professional with the Citizens, and he went on to make three appearances for the English club.

There are believed to be a host of other clubs in the running for the 27-year-old, but Forest are confident of securing his signing in the not too distant future.