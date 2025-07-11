Gallagher already back in the Premier League?

Conor Gallagher could make a quick return to the Premier League following his Chelsea exit, as Atletico Madrid see his sale as a way to raise significant funds.

Atletico Madrid are continuing a major squad rebuild that began last year, and following five confirmed departures, more players could still be on the way out. One name now being linked with an exit is Conor Gallagher, who may be heading back to the Premier League.

Rodrigo De Paul is reportedly closing in on a move to Major League Soccer, and Gallagher — signed just last summer from Chelsea for around £34 million — has now emerged as a target for Newcastle United.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle are seriously considering a summer move for the 24-year-old midfielder. Manager Eddie Howe is said to be a big admirer of Gallagher’s style and sees him as a reliable, high-energy option who could strengthen the Magpies’ midfield. Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest, but fresh reports suggest Newcastle are currently leading the race.

Atletico’s stance on Gallagher’s future

Diego Simeone is reportedly pleased with Gallagher’s attitude and how quickly he settled into the dressing room during his debut season in Spain. The club view his contributions positively and believe he had a decent first year in La Liga.

However, his future could ultimately come down to economics. At 24 years old, with a contract running until 2029, Gallagher represents one of Atletico’s most valuable assets. As the club look to raise funds to continue reshaping the squad, the Englishman’s sale is seen as a potential way to generate significant revenue.

Despite his good integration, Gallagher started just 50% of Atletico’s league matches last season and is not viewed as an untouchable part of the first XI.

Asking price for a Premier League return

Previous reports have suggested that Atletico would demand a fee higher than the €41m (£35.5m) they paid to bring Gallagher in from Chelsea.

A realistic asking price now appears to be around €50m (£42.5m), should a Premier League club want to bring him back to English football.



