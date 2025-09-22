Sports Mole previews Wednesday's La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways when they continue their La Liga campaign with a home fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night.

Diego Simeone's side are currently down in 12th spot in the La Liga table, nine points off division leaders Real Madrid, while Rayo are 14th, collecting five points from their first five points.

Match preview

Atletico's start to the 2025-26 campaign has been underwhelming, only managing to pick up six points from five matches, which has left them down in 12th spot in the table.

The Red and Whites would have been aiming to get closer to the top of the division this term, but they are already nine points off the summit and just two points ahead of 16th-placed Levante.

Simeone's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Mallorca; Conor Gallagher had sent the visitors ahead in the 79th minute, only for Vedat Muriqi to come up with an equaliser five minutes from time.

Atletico opened their La Liga season with a defeat to Espanyol before drawing back-to-back matches with Elche and Alaves ahead of a much-needed 2-0 home success over Villarreal.

However, the team's Champions League challenge for the 2025-26 season opened with a defeat, going down 3-2 to Liverpool at Anfield, before the setback of the late equaliser against Mallorca.

As for Rayo, the visitors will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo, with Jorge de Frutos on the scoresheet for the capital team after Borja Iglesias had sent the visitors ahead.

Inigo Perez's side enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 campaign, finishing eighth, which saw them qualify for the Europa Conference League playoff round, and they have since managed to secure a spot in the league phase.

However, it would be fair to say that Los Franjirrojos are yet to really get going in La Liga, picking up just five points from five matches, which has left them down in 14th spot in the table.

Rayo opened their campaign with a 3-1 success over Girona, but they have collected only two points from their last four matches, drawing with Barcelona and Celta, in addition to losing to Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

Rayito have only won nine of their previous 49 matches against Atletico, with their last success over the Red and Whites coming all the way back in 2013, while they have not beaten their capital opponents on the road since the second round of the Copa del Rey in 2001.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

LDDWD

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

LDDWLD

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

WLDLD

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

WLWDLD

Team News

Atletico remain without the services of Jose Gimenez, Alex Baena and Thiago Almada through injury, but Julian Alvarez was back in the side on Saturday after overcoming a knee injury.

Alexander Sorloth was sent off in the 72nd minute of the clash with Mallorca last time out, and the striker will therefore be unavailable for selection due to a suspension.

Gallagher could potentially be introduced in a wide area, while Antoine Griezmann is an option in attack, but it is expected that Giacomo Raspadori will start in the final third despite his slow start to the season.

As for Rayo, Abdul Mumin remains unavailable for selection through injury, while Luiz Felipe is a major doubt, but Nobel Mendy and Fran Perez were both back on the bench against Celta.

There are unlikely to be changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle last time out, with Jorge de Frutos and Alvaro Garcia set to continue in the wide areas.

Sergio Camello has only netted once in six appearances this season, but there is likely to be another spot in the final third of the field for the 24-year-old.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Raspadori, Alvarez

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Ciss, Lejeune, Espino; Valentin, Diaz; De Frutos, Palazon, Garcia; Camello

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo's last away La Liga success over Atletico came back in August 1999, and we are finding it difficult to back the visitors on Wednesday. Atletico have not exactly been great this season, but the Red and Whites should be able to just about get the job done.

