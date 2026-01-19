Preview: Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 19 Jan 2026 17:58 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 18:03

Rams Park will play host to a fascinating Champions League battle on Wednesday night, as Galatasaray welcome Atletico Madrid in the league phase of the competition.

Galatasaray are 18th in the overall table, three points behind eighth-placed Atletico, demonstrating the importance of the clash on matchday seven.

Match preview

Galatasaray have never beaten Atletico, drawing one and losing three of the four previous meetings between the two sides in the European Cup, with that set of results including two defeats in Turkey - 1-0 during the 1973-74 campaign and 2-0 on matchday one in 2015-16.

The Turkish giants are therefore chasing some history on Wednesday night, but their results have been a mixed bag in the Champions League this season, winning three and losing three of their six matches to collect nine points, which has left them in 18th spot.

Okan Buruk's side are three points ahead of 25th-placed Benfica and three from Atletico in eighth, showing the importance of this match, with Galatasaray still capable of claiming an automatic spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

The Lions have only won one of their last 21 matches against Spanish teams, losing 15 times in the process, while Atletico have lost only one of their 14 games against Turkish outfits, winning each of the last five.

Galatasaray will finish their league stage against Manchester City on January 28, and successive defeats could potentially see them drop outside of the playoffs, although their three wins thus far have left the team in a strong position.

Atletico have won six of their seven away matches against Turkish clubs, including the last four, so the statistics point to a success for Diego Simeone's side in this match.

The Red and Whites will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 success over Alaves in La Liga, while their last Champions League game also brought a win, recording a 3-2 victory over PSV Eindhoven towards the start of December.

Simeone's team are eighth in the overall table courtesy of a record of four wins and two defeats from their six matches, with 12 points enough for an automatic qualification spot at this moment in time, but there are still two sets of games to be played.

Atletico, who will finish their league stage at home to Bodo/Glimt on January 28, have not conceded a single goal in their four previous games with Galatasaray in the Champions League, while they are unbeaten in six games with the Turkish team in all competitions.

The Red and Whites, who were the runners-up in the Champions League in 2014 and 2016, tackled bitter rivals Real Madrid in last season's round of 16, losing on penalties.

Galatasaray Champions League form:

LWWWLL

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

WWWLWD

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

LWLWWW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WWDLWW

Team News

Galatasaray will be without the services of at least three players on Wednesday night, with Metehan Baltaci (suspended), Gabriel Sara (knee) and Arda Unyay (thigh) unavailable for selection against the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Singo needs to be assessed due to a hamstring issue.

Victor Osimhen helped Nigeria finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday night, and the striker is expected to be available for selection here, while Leroy Sane is also set to be a notable starter in the final third of the field.

As for Atletico, Clement Lenget (knee) and Nico Gonzalez (thigh) will miss out due to injury problems, but the squad is otherwise in strong shape for this match.

Head coach Simeone could make two changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Alaves in La Liga last time out, with Koke and Alex Baena potentially being introduced in place of Johnny Cardoso and Thiago Almada.

Julian Alvarez has been in excellent form in the Champions League this season, scoring four goals and registering two assists in five appearances, and the Argentina international will feature in the final third of the field.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Elmali, Sanchez, Bardakci, Sallai; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Akgun, Yilmaz; Osimhen

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Baena; Sorloth, Alvarez

We say: Galatasaray 1-1 Atletico Madrid

This is a really interesting match, and we are expecting it to be tight on Wednesday. Cases can be made for either to win it, but both could be forced to accept a share of the spoils.

