Preview: Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 18:12 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 18:18

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to avoid a third straight loss in Spain's top flight when they continue their season against Osasuna on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions are eighth in the La Liga table, five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, while Osasuna are 12th in the division, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Osasuna have a record of five wins, three draws and nine defeats from their 17 league matches this season, with 18 points leaving them in 12th spot in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Alessio Lisci's side recorded a 3-0 victory over Alaves in their last match before the winter break, while they also overcame Huesca in the Copa del Rey on December 17, so the team are looking for a third straight success on Saturday.

Osasuna finished ninth in Spain's top flight last term, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, and they will be looking for a similar spot this term.

Los Rojillos have picked up 16 points from their eight home league matches this season, and they will be facing an Athletic team that have seven points to show from their eight La Liga fixtures away from their own stadium.

The corresponding match last season ended in a 2-1 win for Athletic, but it was 0-0 when the pair locked horns in the last game between the two sides in March 2025.

Athletic, meanwhile, entered the winter break off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Espanyol, and they also suffered a 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo on December 14.

The Basque outfit are therefore looking to avoid a third straight defeat in Spain's top flight this weekend, which would be a blow to their hopes of finishing in the top six.

Ernesto Valverde 's side have a record of seven wins, two draws and nine defeats from their 18 league matches this season, with 23 points leaving them in eighth spot in the division, five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis.

Athletic have won 46 of their previous 97 matches against Osasuna in all competitions, but they have only been victorious in one of the last four games between the two sides.

The Lions finished fourth in Spain's top flight last season, but they are already 12 points off fourth-placed Villarreal at this stage of proceedings.

Osasuna La Liga form:

LLDWLW

Osasuna form (all competitions):

DWWLWW

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

LWLWLL

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

LWDLWL

Team News

Osasuna will be without the services of Abel Bretones through suspension, while Flavien Boyomo (Africa Cup of Nations) and Iker Benito (knee) are absent.

Ante Budimir has again been in solid form for Osasuna during the current season, scoring six times in 16 appearances, and the experienced striker will continue in the final third of the field.

Raul Garcia has been in excellent goalscoring form for Los Rojillos, meanwhile, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions in 19 outings, although only three of those have come in La Liga, so the attacker could start on the bench.

As for Athletic, Dani Vivian is available again, with the centre-back serving a suspension in the team's home defeat to Espanyol before the winter break.

However, the Lions are still missing a number of players through injury, with Yuri Berchiche, Unai Egiluz, Aymeric Laporte, Benat Prados and Maroan Sannadi unavailable for selection this weekend.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Athletic XI, with Inaki Williams, Nico Williams and Alex Berenguer all in line for spots in the final third of the field, while Oihan Sancet should continue as the number 10.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Herrando, Bretones; Moncayola, Torro; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, Munoz; Budimir

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Vivian, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Sancet, N Williams; I Williams

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic are a difficult team to predict this season, but Osasuna have had their problems, so we are struggling to back either with any real confidence and have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.