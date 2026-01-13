Aston Villa transfer news: Spanish giants 'join race' for Donyell Malen amid Serie A interest

By Darren Plant | 13 Jan 2026 15:22

Aston Villa forward Donyell Malen has allegedly emerged as a transfer target for a La Liga giant.

A year to this day, Villa paid in the region of £21m to sign the Netherlands international from Borussia Dortmund.

While the versatile attacker endured a slow start to life in the West Midlands, he has since developed into an important player under Unai Emery.

Seven goals and two assists have been contributed from his 11 starts and 18 substitute outings in 2025-26, often rotating with Ollie Watkins.

However, in recent days, it has been suggested that Villa - who are in third place in the Premier League table - are open to cashing in on the 26-year-old.

Which Spanish club want Malen?

Previous reports have indicated that Roma had made substantial progress in negotiations for Malen.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Atletico Madrid have now joined the race for his signature as the midway point of the winter transfer window approaches.

Although it is not specified whether Atletico would target a permanent or loan deal, they will seemingly soon have money to spend through the sale of Conor Gallagher.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eager to secure a £35m deal for the England international, coincidentally gazumping Villa in the process.

From Villa's perspective, a need to comply with UEFA's financial regulations is largely behind their willingness to sell Malen just 12 months on from his arrival.

Should Villa sell Malen?

With a record of 10 goals and two assists from 46 appearances, there is an argument that Villa should jump at any chance to make a profit on Malen.

On the flip side, however, his versatility has been important to Villa as they attempt to achieve Champions League qualification and Europa League glory.

If reports are to be believed, Villa would look to replace Malen with Tammy Abraham, but the former Villa loanee does not offer the same range of versatility and would have to accept being second-choice to Watkins.

Despite just adding England Under-17 international Brian Madjo to their ranks, Villa still want a senior alternative to Malen.