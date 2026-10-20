Aston Villa transfer news: Johan Manzambi six-game start leaves two Champions League giants 'hugely impressed'

Aston Villa playmaker Johan Manzambi has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Unai Emery had to wait until the closing fixtures prior to the September international break before being able to field the £60m summer signing.

However, the Switzerland international has made up for lost time with several performances that have contributed to Villa victories, including Saturday's 1-0 win at Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old now has three goals and three assists from just six appearances in a Villa shirt.

According to TEAMtalk, that has only led to increased interest in the youngster's signature.

© Imago / APL

Barcelona, Bayern Munich 'hugely impressed' with Manzambi

As per the report, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among the clubs left 'hugely impressed' by the progression of the former Freiburg midfielder.

Bayern are said to have been admirers of Manzambi during his time in the Bundesliga, but Barcelona have now joined the list of teams who are ready to monitor the player's development.

The report adds that some clubs view Manzambi as a 'superstar in the making', adding to the perception that Villa may soon find themselves fending off approaches for one of their summer arrivals.

At the same time, it is stressed that Manzambi is delighted with his choice to join Villa, who he played against in last season's Europa League final.

© Iconsport / SUSA

How long can Aston Villa keep Manzambi?

Despite being on a contract until 2031, Manzambi's future will remain a hot topic for debate due to Villa's regular battle to comply with the relevant financial regulations.

Providing that he stays fit, Manzambi's value has the potential to sky-rocket, theoretically leaving Villa chiefs to demand the kind of numbers that they generated for Morgan Rogers earlier this year.

Should Villa continue to qualify for European competition, Manzambi may be in no rush to move elsewhere, aware that he has to go through a period of development.

Despite just turning 21 years of age, Manzambi has only made 64 senior club appearances in his career, a further 20 outings coming for Freiburg II.