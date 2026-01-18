Aston Villa transfer news: Boubacar Kamara injury concerns lead to 'enquiry' for Nigeria international

By Darren Plant | 18 Jan 2026 10:22

Aston Villa have reportedly identified a Nigeria international as a potential alternative for the injured Boubacar Kamara.

During the early stages of last week's FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur, Kamara was forced off with a knee injury.

Unai Emery has since revealed that there are concerns over the severity of the issue for a player who has already suffered an ACL injury earlier in his career.

Villa had seemingly been trying to sign midfielder Conor Gallagher before the Englishman decided to leave Atletico Madrid for Tottenham Hotspur.

According to transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, who was posting on X, Villa have now switched their attention to another player for the engine room.

Villa 'enquire' over Nigeria international

Tavolieri says that Villa have enquired over the availability of Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika.

While Tavolieri claims that Galatasaray remains the most likely destination for the 23-cap international, it appears that Villa have inserted themselves in the race.

Onyedika has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons at the Belgian giants, contributing eight goals and five assists from his 165 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has also made 22 outings in the main stages of the Champions League, most notably helping Club Brugge reach the last 16 in 2024-25 before defeat to Villa.

With 18 months remaining on his contract, there is seemingly the possibility of Onyedika taking on a new challenge at this stage of his career.

He has just finished represent Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, helping his nation secure third place with a penalty-shootout win over Egypt on Saturday.

Will PSR hinder Aston Villa?

There have been recent reports of Club Brugge demanding €30m (£26.02m) for Onyedika, a valuation that would prove too much for both Villa and Galatasaray at this stage.

As it stands, it remains to be seen whether compromises can be reached, with Villa potentially having to target a loan with obligation to buy to get a deal over the line.

Villa have just parted ways with Donyell Malen and need to find an experienced replacement, adding to the complexities of complying with the relevant financial regulations.