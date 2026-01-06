Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery's side bidding to end 127-year club streak in Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 06 Jan 2026 17:43

Aston Villa will be looking to end a 127-year streak when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The West Midlands outfit head into the Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park sitting in third position in the top-flight standings.

Unai Emery's team have won 12 of their last 13 matches across all competitions and have the opportunity to close the gap on leaders Arsenal, who do not play Liverpool until Thursday.

However, Emery will be entirely focused on the job in hand in London against opponents who Villa have struggled against in recent years.

Nevertheless, if Villa are able to record three points against the Eagles, they will end a run that has lasted since 1899.

© Imago / Sportimage

What streak can Villa end against Crystal Palace?

Villa have accumulated 42 points from their opening 20 games in this season's Premier League, a staggering total considering that they failed to win any of their first matches.

Should Villa prevail at Palace and reach 45 points, it would mark the first time that they have reached that tally across the first 21 league fixtures since 1898-99 (assuming a win equals three points).

That said, counting against them on that front is the fact that Emery has never recorded a win over Oliver Glasner during his career.

Glasner has registered five wins and one draw versus the Spaniard, with Palace incredibly scoring 10 times across three games between February and August in 2025.

In total, Palace have won nine of their 13 Premier League home encounters against Villa, the most against a single opponent in their history.

Across the last 10 games between these teams, Villa have prevailed on just two occasions, both of which came at Villa Park in 2023.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Massive match in Palace's season

Despite the general positivity at Palace, they now sit in 14th position in the standings after losing four of their last five games.

At a time when Glasner is being linked with Manchester United and Marc Guehi allegedly has admirers in Manchester City, Palace need to get back on track.