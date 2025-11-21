Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Aston Villa could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery might have all four of his international injury doubts available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Lions saw all of Lamare Bogarde, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash and Amadou Onana sustain issues over the hiatus, but each member of the quartet is due to train on Saturday, and Emery affirmed in his press conference that only Tyrone Mings (hamstring) is definitely out.

That would suggest that Andres Garcia is eligible to play on Sunday, and his availability could be crucial if both Konsa and Cash miss out - the same goes for Victor Lindelof.

However, the former pair are looking good for starts in Yorkshire, where Lucas Digne, Pau Torres and Emiliano Martinez should comprise the rest of an untouched defence.

Emery has no need to risk Onana or Bogarde due to the presence of Youri Tielemans, though, and the Belgium international is now well-placed to return to the starting lineup alongside Boubacar Kamara following a string of substitute appearances.

Tielemans and Onana are set to work in tandem behind an unchanged frontline, as Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, World Cup-bound John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia start up top at Elland Road.

The latter found the net with a fabulous free kick in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth in gameweek 11, meaning that he now has five direct involvements in his last five Premier League games - as many as he recorded in his previous 37.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info