One change, two back: Predicted Leeds XI vs. Aston Villa

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Leeds United could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is hopeful of having a full-strength squad available for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Aston Villa at Elland Road.

The Whites were without Wilfried Gnonto (hip) and Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee) for their 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest before the international break, but Farke revealed in his pre-game press conference that he does not have any injury concerns at present.

The German is therefore blessed with the best kind of selection dilemmas in all thirds of the field, including up front, where Joel Piroe and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are both vying for Lukas Nmecha's position.

However, the latter is expected to continue in an untouched front three alongside Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson, as Gnonto is forced to wait his turn alongside Daniel James.

The midfield trident of Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff and Ethan Ampadu - who helped Wales qualify for the World Cup playoffs this month - should remain unchanged too, but Farke could be tempted into a defensive switch.

Jaka Bijol has played in each of Leeds' last three top-flight matches at Pascal Struijk's expense, but the latter could now come back in for the Slovenian, who was a part of defence that shipped seven goals across those three games.

Struijk is primed to rejoin a familiar backline of Lucas Perri, Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Joe Rodon, who only trails Erling Haaland for attacking first contacts won from corners in this season's Premier League.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Nmecha, Okafor

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info