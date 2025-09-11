Sports Mole looks at how Aston Villa could line up away to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to return between the sticks when Unai Emery’s men travel to Everton in the Premier League after failing to secure a move away from the club on deadline day.

With Martinez seeking a transfer, Marco Bizot started in Villa’s 3-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace before the international break, but the Dutch keeper was culpable of conceding a first-half penalty which put the visitors in front.

Emery was reluctant to speak on the matter as the deadline approached, but with Martinez still a Villa player, he is expected to return to the fold this weekend, after also playing twice for Argentina last week.

While Villa did not lose their number one on deadline day, they sealed three new additions, bringing Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho in on loan, as well as Victor Lindelof on a free, and all three are expected to be in the squad here.

Their additions could be important, given that Villa are struggling with injury both in midfield and defence, with Andres Garcia certain to miss out, while Matty Cash is a doubt at right-back.

Slightly further forward, Boubacar Kamara is doubtful, and former Everton duo Amadou Onana (hamstring) and Ross Barkley (fitness) could be absent too against their old side.

Those concerns mean John McGinn is a shoo-in to start, coming up against the club that tried to sign him over the summer, but had their bid knocked back by Villa.

Ollie Watkins has had a very slow start to the season, failing to register a goal or an assist yet, but he has five goals, three assists, and eight wins in nine appearances against Everton, including the winner in their trip to Goodison Park last season.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Konsa, Pau Torres, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans, Elliott; Malen, Watkins, Rogers

Click here to see how Everton could line up on Saturday.



