Sports Mole looks at how Everton could line up in their home encounter with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton could be forced to move James Garner back out to left-back once again when they welcome Aston Villa to Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Garner filled in there for the first two games of the season while Vitaliy Mykolenko recovered from injury, but the Ukrainian missed international duty last week, making him a serious doubt to feature here.

All of Everton’s injury concerns currently come in defence, with Jarrad Branthwaite also missing, while Adam Aznou and Nathan Patterson are doubtful.

Garner’s potential move into defence leaves a spot in midfield free, but that will likely go to Tim Iroegbunam, with Merlin Rohl set to start on the bench following his loan move from Freiburg.

Tyler Dibling is still yet to make his full debut or play any minutes in the Premier League for Everton, and he will find it tough at present to dislodge Jack Grealish or Iliman Ndiaye from the starting XI.

Grealish is set to face his boyhood club with the opportunity to become the first player in Premier League history to assist two goals in three successive matches, after providing four in his last two appearances.

Since the start of last season, only Dwight McNeil (six) has more league assists for Everton than Grealish, despite him only joining last month and starting two matches.

One of Grealish’s assists was to set up Beto, who has now scored eight league goals since David Moyes returned to the Everton dugout, and only four players in the Premier League have more - Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Chris Wood.

However, Moyes has opted to go with Thierno Barry in both home games so far this season, so it would be no surprise to see the young Frenchman preferred again here.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Click here to see how Villa could line up on Saturday.



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info