Aston Villa will be bidding to end a 15-year streak - and avoid setting a 78-year first - when they play host to Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Unai Emery's side head into the Premier League fixture at Villa Park sitting in the relegation zone having failed to win any of their opening five league matches.

However, their spirits have been lifted by the 1-0 victory over Bologna in the Europa League on Thursday night, giving the West Midlands outfit something to build upon this weekend.

Next up for Villa is a Fulham outfit that sit five points clear of them in eighth place, emphasising the need for three points against the Cottagers.

From a historical perspective, Villa can only take positives into this game having dominated this fixture of late.

What 15-year streak can Villa end versus Fulham?

Villa head into this encounter having prevailed from seven of their last eight league games with Fulham, including the five most recent games.

Should Villa beat the West Londoners on Sunday, it will represent the first time since beating Birmingham City six times in a row between 2005 and 2010 that they have achieved the feat.

Incredibly, Fulham have won just one of their last 21 visits to Villa Park in the league, that success coming all the way back in 2014.

However, Villa confirmed a rare unwanted feat last weekend, their 1-1 draw with Sunderland marking the first time since 1970 that they have failed to win any of their first five league games in a season.

Goals remain an issue for Villa

Villa's lack of goals have been a major talking point this campaign, failing to net in home fixtures against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Should they not find the back of the net versus Fulham, it will represent the first time since January 2015 where they have failed to score in three Premier League home games in a row.

Meanwhile, they are are aiming to avoid failing to score in their first three home top-flight matches in a season for the first time since 1946-47.

In seven games in all competitions this season, Villa have netted just three times, not scoring more than once in any fixture.

