[monks data]
Aston Villa logo
Premier League
Oct 26, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Aston Villa
1-0
Man CityManchester City

FT

Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City: Unai Emery explains Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott decisions after overcoming Pep Guardiola yet again

By , Senior Reporter
Emery explains Sancho, Elliott decisions after Aston Villa end Man City unbeaten streak
© Andrew Yates Sportimage / Imago
Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery explains his reasoning regarding substituting substitute Jadon Sancho against Manchester City and leaving Harvey Elliott out of the squad.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has praised Jadon Sancho for a "fantastic" performance despite substituting the winger after his early introduction against Manchester City.

The Manchester United loanee has struggled to make an impact during his opening two months at Villa Park, his outing versus Man City just his fifth appearance.

However, the England international played his part in Villa recording a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's side courtesy of Matty Cash's long-range strike in the first half.

From an individual perspective, Sancho had reason to be disappointed after being introduced as a 29th-minute replacement for the injured Emiliano Buendia but being withdrawn in the 74th minute.

At the time, there was some bemusement over the decision, but Emery insisted after the game that Sancho had delivered a positive display.

Unai Emery manager of Aston Villa on September 21, 2025

Why did Emery substitute Sancho against Man City?

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Emery explained that it was a decision based on Sancho's fitness, saying: "He's getting fit. He played 50 minutes, very good minutes on Thursday.

"I planned for him maybe 60 minutes was too much. But it was very good for him showing his talent. But 60 minutes would've been too much for him.

"Of course sometimes the players can feel embarrassed or even angry with me. But it was a tactical decision, it was my plan in case something went wrong. He played a fantastic 45 minutes."

Prior to his start against Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday, Sancho had not played since September 25. He has now accumulated 112 minutes across the space of two games played over less than 72 hours.

Harvey Elliott of Aston Villa in Premier League action on September 13, 2025

Emery calls on improvement from Elliott

Meanwhile, Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott has been told by Emery that he must improve if he is to avoid being dropped from the squad in the future.

Elliott has been given just 167 minutes of football since moving from Anfield. His last appearance came as a late substitute versus Feyenoord on October 2, and he was omitted from the group to face Man City.

Emery said: "I am happy with him, he is training well. But when he played his performance was not good enough.

"Many players can play as the number 10 and they are playing well. Today I needed to take one player out of the squad and it was him. But I am happy with him he is a really good guy. When he gets his opportunity he needs to play well."

Elliott will again be left out of the squad for the next game as Villa face parent club Liverpool at Anfield on November 1.

ID:584434:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4436:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Emiliano Buendia

Click here for more stories about Aston Villa

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Emiliano Buendia Harvey Elliott Jadon Sancho Matty Cash Pep Guardiola Unai Emery Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!