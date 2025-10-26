Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery explains his reasoning regarding substituting substitute Jadon Sancho against Manchester City and leaving Harvey Elliott out of the squad.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has praised Jadon Sancho for a "fantastic" performance despite substituting the winger after his early introduction against Manchester City.

The Manchester United loanee has struggled to make an impact during his opening two months at Villa Park, his outing versus Man City just his fifth appearance.

However, the England international played his part in Villa recording a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's side courtesy of Matty Cash's long-range strike in the first half.

From an individual perspective, Sancho had reason to be disappointed after being introduced as a 29th-minute replacement for the injured Emiliano Buendia but being withdrawn in the 74th minute.

At the time, there was some bemusement over the decision, but Emery insisted after the game that Sancho had delivered a positive display.

Why did Emery substitute Sancho against Man City?

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Emery explained that it was a decision based on Sancho's fitness, saying: "He's getting fit. He played 50 minutes, very good minutes on Thursday.

"I planned for him maybe 60 minutes was too much. But it was very good for him showing his talent. But 60 minutes would've been too much for him.

"Of course sometimes the players can feel embarrassed or even angry with me. But it was a tactical decision, it was my plan in case something went wrong. He played a fantastic 45 minutes."

Prior to his start against Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday, Sancho had not played since September 25. He has now accumulated 112 minutes across the space of two games played over less than 72 hours.

Emery calls on improvement from Elliott

Meanwhile, Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott has been told by Emery that he must improve if he is to avoid being dropped from the squad in the future.

Elliott has been given just 167 minutes of football since moving from Anfield. His last appearance came as a late substitute versus Feyenoord on October 2, and he was omitted from the group to face Man City.

Emery said: "I am happy with him, he is training well. But when he played his performance was not good enough.

"Many players can play as the number 10 and they are playing well. Today I needed to take one player out of the squad and it was him. But I am happy with him he is a really good guy. When he gets his opportunity he needs to play well."

Elliott will again be left out of the squad for the next game as Villa face parent club Liverpool at Anfield on November 1.

