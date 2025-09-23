Aston Villa reportedly identify a former Arsenal candidate as a candidate to replace Monchi, who is departing his role as president of footballing operations.

Aston Villa have reportedly identified one of their top targets to replace president of footballing operations Monchi.

Over the past 24 hours, reports have emerged which have indicated that the 57-year-old will be departing his role at Villa Park.

The former Sevilla chief has allegedly made the decision to step back from being a sporting director to focus on a specific project.

Once his departure is confirmed, Villa will need to find his successor at a time when they are winless in the Premier League after five games, accumulating just three points.

Furthermore, the West Midlands outfit have lingering issues when it comes to complying with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations in the short and long term.

Villa considering former Arsenal target

While Villa officials are likely to bide their time before making a final decision, Fabrizio Romano has taken to X to claim that one specific name is among their candidates.

Roberto Olabe, most known for his role as Real Sociedad's director of football which he held from 2018 until June, is viewed as one of the frontrunners for the position.

Last year, Arsenal were heavily linked with the 57-year-old when they were deliberating over who would replace Edu Gaspar behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners ultimately opted for Atletico Madrid's Andrea Berta, but Olabe holds a strong reputation in Spain having played a major part in Real Sociedad's development over the past seven years.

Prior to that, he held four managerial roles between 2002 and 2012, starting at Real Sociedad and having stints with Eibar, Almeria and Real Union.

During his time at Real Sociedad, Olabe overseen the developments of players such as Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard, all of whom has since signed for Arsenal.

Olabe no stranger to Emery

Perhaps most notably, however, Villa head coach Unai Emery knows Olabe from their playing days when they were both at Real Sociedad.

The pair played alongside each other during the 1995-96 campaign. While the pair have not professionally crossed paths since their retirement, there appears to be a natural mutual appreciation and respect.