Aston Villa's president of football operations Monchi will be confirmed as exiting the Premier League club on Tuesday, but it is not primarily for the reason that you would expect.

The 57-year-old is one of the most highly-regarded sporting directors in European football, a reputation established from his time at Sevilla.

In his two years at Aston Villa, he has helped transform the club alongside Spanish compatriot and head coach Unai Emery from relegation candidates to European contenders.

However, after a difficult summer transfer window where Villa were hindered by their well-documented issues with Premier League and UEFA financial regulations, Emery has overseen a winless start to the new domestic campaign.

Villa have just three points and one goal from five matches, the club sitting in 18th position in the Premier League table, and the mood generated from their memorable run to the Champions League quarter-finals has quickly disappeared.

Why is Monchi leaving Aston Villa?

There is the perception that the testing transfer market conditions and the subsequent drop in optimism around Villa has contributed to Monchi's pending exit.

As per Cadena Ser, there have been disagreements behind the scenes and tension has grown, yet ABC Sevilla suggests that Monchi is ending his career as a sporting director to give his full attention to a lower-league club that he has founded.

The outlet says: 'ABC de Sevilla has spoken with the sporting director’s entourage, who confirmed his departure, claiming that his career has come to an end and that he now intends to rest and focus on his project in his homeland.

'Monchi founded CD San ​​Fernando 1940 with his son Alejandro, Sergio, and Rene Ramos, taking over from the now-defunct San Fernando CD.'

Therefore, Monchi appears to feel that now is the right time to leave Villa, potentially aware that the club face more lingering issues in the transfer market in 2026.

Villa have already committed to an obligation to buy Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott for £35m, increasing the need to qualify for European football next season.

Fulham, who are in what may transpire to be the final European spot, are five points clear ahead of the two teams meeting this weekend.