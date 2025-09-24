Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Unai Emery's Aston Villa and Marco Silva's Fulham clash in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday.

Struggling Aston Villa will continue their search for their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday when they welcome in-form Fulham to Villa Park.

Unai Emery's side have found goals hard to come by in 2025-26, and Matty Cash scored their only top-flight goal of the campaign so far last Sunday in a 1-1 draw with 10-man newly-promoted Sunderland.

As for Marco Silva's Londoners, they have won four of their last five games ahead of this weekend's clash, and the Cottagers will be confident of securing another three points as they push for a place in Europe.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Fulham kick off?

The Villans will kick off against the Cottagers at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Fulham being played?

This clash will be hosted at Villa Park, the 43,205 capacity stadium that has been home to Aston Villa since 1897.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK can watch this game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

Extended highlights and a full-match replay will also be accessible on VillaTV and FFCTV, the clubs' own services.

Who will win Aston Villa vs. Fulham?

It took until matchweek five for Villa to score their first goal of the season, and it only earned them a single point against 10-man Sunderland last weekend as they failed to hold on.

Emery's side remain in the bottom three, and while they are unlikely to be in a relegation battle come the end of the campaign, they will be desperate to climb out of the drop zone sooner rather than later.

As for Fulham, they are in strong form going into Sunday's game, and having lost just once across all competitions in 2025-26, their resilience should see them avoid defeat at the very least.

Additionally, with three clean sheets in their last five matches, Silva's men could prove tough for the hosts to break down, especially in light of their disastrous start up top.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info