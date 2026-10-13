Champions League Gameweek 2
Aston Villa
Oct 14, 2026 8.00pm
Villa Park
Fenerbahce

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Aston Villa will continue their Champions League campaign against Fenerbahce on Wednesday.

Villa started with a 3-2 success over Club Brugge, while Fenerbahce opened their league stage with a 1-1 draw against Roma, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ASTON VILLA VS. FENERBAHCE

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (knee), Ian Maatsen (ankle), Modou Cisse (groin), Leon Goretzka (knee), Brian Madjo (ankle)

Doubtful: George Hemmings (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson

FENERBAHCE

Out: Jayden Oosterwolde (Achilles), Mert Muldur (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Ake, Brown; Kante, Guendouzi, Elmaz; Greenwood, Muriqi, Akturkoglu

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