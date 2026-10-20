Aston Villa vs. Viking FK: The three stats that will concern Unai Emery ahead of Champions League game with Norwegian minnows

Aston Villa play host to Viking FK in the Champions League on Wednesday night as the heavy favourites to record another eye-catching victory.

Nine goals - including six in a demolition job on Fenerbahce last week - have left Unai Emery's side one of nine teams who possess a 100% record after two matches of the League Phase.

Not only are Villa now on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, they also find themselves on several incredible runs in Europe, a number of them making history.

Villa have put together a 14-game unbeaten streak in European home matches, while they have remarkably prevailed in 13 of their last 15 contests on the continent.

© Iconsport / Belga

Furthermore, the only time that Villa have failed to score in 23 European matches is the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the first leg of last season's Europa League semi-final.

Nevertheless, while Villa are also undefeated in their last seven Champions League occasions at Villa Park, there are reasons why Emery should not expect a routine evening against Viking.

The stats that suggest Viking FK could surprise Aston Villa

As recently as last week, Viking FK pulled off one of the best results in their history as they earned a 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.

Not only did the Norwegian side go 2-0 up against one of the tournament favourites, they defied falling 3-2 behind to score a last-gasp equaliser versus the Bundesliga champions.

Viking FK have now scored four goals in two games against German teams in 2026-27 - the other fixture being versus Stuttgart - and it has extended a scoring streak in Europe to 10 fixtures.

Viking FK's scoring streak in Europe August 2022: FCSB 1-2 Viking FK (Conference League playoff round) August 2022: Viking FK 1-3 FCSB (Conference League playoff round) July 2025: Viking FK 7-0 Koper (Conference League second qualifying round) July 2025: Koper 3-5 Viking FK (Conference League second qualifying round) August 2025: Viking FK 1-3 Istanbul Basaksehir (Conference League third qualifying round) August 2025: Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Viking FK (Conference League third qualifying round) August 2026: Dinamo Zagreb 2-2 Viking FK (Champions League playoff round) August 2026: Viking FK 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Champions League playoff round) September 2026: Stuttgart 3-1 Viking FK (Champions League league phase) October 2026: Viking FK 3-3 Bayern Munich (Champions League league phase)

Last season's Eliteserien winners have also only suffered two defeats in their last eight games in Europe, and only lost two of their most recent eight away encounters on the continent.

History suggests that this fixture can only be a goal-fest. At the same time as there have been 34 goals in Villa's last eight matches in the Champions League, there have been 53 strikes in Viking FK's most recent 12 contests in Europe.