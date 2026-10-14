Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce team news: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alejandro Garnacho decisions made by Unai Emery for Champions League game

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has selected Aaron Wan-Bissaka at left-back for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Fenerbahce.

With Matteo Ruggeri having been ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury, the Spaniard was left with a decision to make in defence.

As expected, Wan-Bissaka will deputise on the left, with Matty Cash retaining his place on the right, as Emery makes four changes to the team that started the 2-2 draw with Brentford last weekend.

There is a further alteration at the back, with Pau Torres being recalled to take the spot of Tyrone Mings.

In centre midfield, Ross Barkley returns in place of Joao Gomes, while Ibrahim Mbaye gets the nod over Emiliano Buendia in the final third.

However, Alejandro Garnacho, once again, is only named on the substitutes' bench as he continues to wait to add to three brief substitute appearances.

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

Asensio misses out for Fenerbahce against Aston Villa

As for Fenerbahce, Marco Asensio - formerly of Aston Villa - has missed out on a place in the squad for the Turkish giants.

An official update was provided before the teams were announced, which stated that the Spaniard needed more time to return to action after injury.

N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku were also fitness doubts, but the former Chelsea pair have been selected on the substitutes' bench.

There are starts for former Manchester City players Ederson and Nathan Ake, ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Nelson Semedo, and Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood who have previously represented Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindeof, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Kamara, Barkley; McGinn, Manzambi, Mbaye; Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Mings, Buendia, Garnacho, Abraham, Bogarde, Goretzka, Gomes, Alysson

Fenerbahce XI: Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Ake, Brown; Guendouzi, Ismail, Can; Greenwood, Muriqi, Aydin

Subs: Mert, Tarik, Oppong, Efe, Levent, Mimovic, Kante, Bartug, Kerem, Nene, Lukaku