Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club are in contract talks with William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

The two Arsenal stars have entered the final two years of their respective deals, which will expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

A recent report stated that Arsenal are making progress in their efforts to secure the long-term futures of Saliba and Saka.

Another update claimed that the Gunners have offered Saliba a five-year contract in a bid to ward off interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

Arteta confirms Saliba, Saka contract talks

Arteta has now confirmed that sporting director Andrea Berta is working on new deals for the pair, insisting that both players want to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.

"That work never stops," Arteta said when asked about Saliba and Saka's contracts ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

"The good thing is that the players want to remain here and they want to be a big part of the future. The agent is talking with Andrea, and he will drive that forward."

How important are Saliba and Saka to Arsenal?

It is safe to say that securing new deals for Saliba and Saka would be as important as making two marquee signings, given the importance of the duo to Arteta's side.

Saliba has established a formidable centre-back partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes, which has made Arsenal one of the strongest defensive forces in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Saka is undoubtedly Arsenal's standout attacker, as demonstrated by the fact that he registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 37 competitive appearances last season.

However, the England international will be unable to contribute to his team's attacking play on Saturday, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

As for Saliba, he could recover from an ankle injury in time to play a role in the lunchtime kickoff at the Emirates Stadium.